Top 10 stories of the day: JZ’s ‘past sins’? | Free State horror crash | Sassa R700 grant scam

Today’s news highlights includes the EFF’s extensive “offensive” to expose former president and uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK) leader Jacob Zuma for his past sins for which he had not accounted.
Meanwhile, at least 10 people have been confirmed dead after a taxi collided with a large truck in yet another horror crash in the Free State this weekend.
Furthermore, a message pertaining to a new R700 Sassa grant for people under the age of 65 are currently doing the rounds.
EFF’s Thambo questions Jacob Zuma’s ‘history of pursuing black unity’
EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo posted a flurry of tweets taking aim at Jacob Zuma and his association with convicted killers.
Thambo cited the alleged 17 months detention, torture and poisoning of the late MK cadre Thami Zulu by ANC Mbokoto unit — a counter-intelligence unit of the ANC — in exile.
Thambo also posted a video of Zulu’s parents testifying before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission hearing about their son’s ordeal in Zambia at the behest of Mbokodo, which Thambo claimed was then headed by Jacob Zuma.
Transport minister orders swift investigation after 10 die in Free State taxi crash
Several passengers of a minibus taxi have been killed in an accident on the N1.
At least 10 people have been confirmed dead after the taxi collided with a large truck roughly 90km from Kroonstad.
Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy and her deputy Mkhuleko Hlengwa have since instructed the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) to compile a preliminary report within 48 hours.
True or false? Sassa set to introduce ‘new R700 grant’
A message urging South Africans under the age of 65 to apply for a new R700 grant from the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) have spread like wildfire on WhatsApp and Facebook, causing widespread confusion among grant beneficiaries.
Many individuals have been led to believe that they can apply for this supposed new lifeline to assist the needy and vulnerable in our society.
Namib Mills cleared of wrongdoing in Eastern Cape food poisoning case
Namib Mills’ instant porridge product was blamed for the death of three children but tests have proven the food to be clean.
Namib Mills’ Top Score vanilla instant porridge was removed from shelves in late September after it was blamed for the death of three children in Mdantsane.
Blitzboks win Cape Town Sevens
The South African Sevens team, the Blitzboks, have hit back in style by winning the Cape Town Sevens tournament on Sunday, beating France 26-14 in a thrilling final played at the Cape Town Stadium.
It is the first win on home soil by South Africa since the 2015/16 season. Also, it was the 11th time in a row that the Blitzboks beat the French Sevens team in South Africa.
