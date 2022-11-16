Scam alert: No, Sassa gold cards are not being replaced

Cheryl Kahla

The Department of Social Development addressed a new Sassa scam on Wednesday, clarifying whether gold cards will be replaced.

The agency noted with the concern “social media reports” which “caused panic among grand recipients”.

Sassa scam alert

Beneficiaries were led to believe they would not receive grant payouts during December if they don’t replace their Sassa gold cards.

The hoax message reads: “All grant recipients with Post Office cards must attend at Sassa offices to be issued with a new card otherwise they won’t receive the December payment”.

Photo: Sassa

Fake gold card updates

The scammers also urged beneficiaries to “please post to all community chats, announce in church, etc”.

Another version of the fake update claimed the Sassa Gold cards “are now going to be erased with immediate effect”.

Beneficiaries were told to provide proof of their account, as well as certified copies of identity documents. Sassa said these claims are false.

Image: Sassa

The department said: “The Sassa gold card remains valid and acceptable on the National Payment System, including ATMs and at retailers”.

Sassa said any updates pertaining to the status of cards or grant payouts will be communicated through official channels, through the media and Sassa officials.

Official social media channels include @OfficialSASSA and the Department of Social Development @The_DSD on Twitter.

Anyone who receives Sassa updates from personal social media accounts or voice notes should report these incidents to the Department of Social Development.

ALSO READ: Post office scam: Beware of fake Sapo emails requesting parcel fees

Sassa payment glitch

Sassa experienced a Post Bank glitch earlier this month and beneficiaries could only collect their grants via ATMs – no payments could be withdrawn from Post Bank branches.

The matter has since been resolved and the IT team had been “tasked to resolve these technical challenges as a matter of urgency”.

Clients who are unable to withdraw their grants can report the matter Post Bank on 0800 535 455.

NOW READ: Scam alert: Don’t compromise your info with these fake Sassa vacancies