23 Dec 2024

10:36 am

Sassa and SRD grant payment dates for January 2025

Everything you need to know about Sassa and SRD social grant payments for January 2025. Get the latest update here.

sassa srd grant january 2025

The Sassa payment dates for permanent grants fall over a weekend. Picture: File photo/ The Citizen

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has confirmed the payment dates for its various social grants come January 2025.

The agency distributes over 18 million permanent grant payments, including the Older Persons pension grant, Disability grant, War Veterans grant, Care Dependency grant, Foster Child grant, Child Support grant, Child Support grant Top-Up and Grant-in-aid.

Sassa grant amounts

  • Older Persons Grant – R2 190
  • Older Persons (75 years and older) – R2 210
  • Disability Grant – R2 190
  • War Veterans Grant – R2 210
  • Child Support Grant – R530
  • Care Dependency Grant – R2 190
  • Foster Care Grant – R1 180
  • Child Support Grant (Top-Up) – R530 + R250
  • Social Relief of Distress (SRD) Grant – R370

Sassa grant payment dates for January 2025

When the usual payment date schedule falls over a weekend or on a public holiday, the payment will only be processed on the next working day… as is the case for some grant recipients come next month.

  • Older Persons Grant – Friday, 3 January 2025
  • Disability Grants – Monday, 6 January 2025 
  • Children’s Grants –  Tuesday, 7 January 2025

SRD grant payment dates for January 2025

Payments for SRD grant recipients who were approved for January 2025 will be processed from 25 to 31 January. 

The agency encourages beneficiaries to check their Sassa status on the SRD website during the designated payment week to determine when their Sassa grant payment will be deposited into their bank accounts.

Funds usually take two to three working days to reflect in beneficiaries’ bank accounts after the payment has been processed.

SRD biometric identification 

 Sassa has introduced a biometric verification system for beneficiaries to counter fraud.

New SRD grant applicants now have to complete biometric verification as a mandatory step before they are approved for the grant.

If you’re already a beneficiary of any Sassa grant, you don’t have to do anything unless you experience problems with your grant application.

 For detailed information about the biometric verification process, you can contact Sassa’s Toll-Free Call Centre on 0800 60 10 11 or send a WhatsApp to 082-046-8553.

Sassa Gold Cards still valid

Postbank has reassured social grant beneficiaries that their existing Sassa Gold Card will continue to work after 31 December 2024 until it is replaced by the new Postbank black card.

This comes after Postbank announced in September that the new black Mzansi debit card will replace the Sassa Gold Card.

How to find a card replacement location

  1. Dial 120218*3#
  2. Select option 1
  3. Choose your province

A list of locations issuing the new black cards will be provided.

What to bring

  • A valid ID or temporary ID.
  • If collecting on behalf of someone, bring the Sassa proxy letter.
  • Asylum seekers need to bring their official Sassa approval letter.

Where to collect your permanent grant

  • Bank Account 

Permanent grant beneficiaries have the option of having their grants paid directly into their bank account. This is a convenient payment method as you can access your money at any time after Sassa makes the payment. 

  • Retail outlets

Sassa grants are paid to selected stores around the country. Pick n Pay, Shoprite, Boxer stores, Usave stores, OK and Checkers all distribute social grants.

  • Mobile cash pay points 

There are also mobile cash pay points where you can collect your money. However, this is not a flexible payment option and you may only collect your grant payment for a few hours every month.

Sassa queries and complaints

  • Contact the Sassa Toll-Free Call Centre on 0800 60 10 11;
  • Contact the Sassa head office on 012 400 2322;
  • E-mail Sassa head office at: grantsenquiries@sassa.gov.za; or
  • Explore a list of Sassa offices across the country here.

