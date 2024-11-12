Sassa festive season grant: Payment dates for December and January

When will Sassa pay December grants and is there an end-of-year bonus? Our festive update also includes January 2025 payment dates.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has confirmed the payment dates for its various social grants over the festive period.

Sassa distributes over 18 million permanent grant payments, including the Older Persons pension grant, Disability grant, War Veterans grant, Care Dependency grant, Foster Child grant, Child Support grant, Child Support grant Top-Up and Grant-in-aid.

The agency has dashed the hope of double payment in December by reiterating that there are no end-of-year bonuses and that beneficiaries receive the same payment for all 12 months in a year.

Older Persons Grant – Wednesday, 3 December 2024

– Wednesday, 3 December 2024 Disability Grant – Thursday, 4 December 2024

– Thursday, 4 December 2024 Children’s Grants – Friday, 5 December 2024

Older Persons Grant – Friday, 3 January 2024

– Friday, 3 January 2024 Disability Grants – Monday, 6 January 2024

– Monday, 6 January 2024 Children’s Grants – Tuesday, 7 January 2024

Grant amounts

Older Persons Grant – R2,190

Older Persons (75 years and older) – R2,210

Disability Grant – R2,190

War Veterans Grant – R2,210

Child Support Grant – R530

Care Dependency Grant – R2,190

Foster Care Grant – R1,180

Child Support Grant (Top-Up) – R530 + R250

SRD Grant – R370

Sassa Gold Cards still valid

Postbank has reassured social grant beneficiaries that their existing Sassa Gold Card will continue to work after 31 December 2024 until it is replaced by the new Postbank Black Card.

A nationwide roll-out of the Postbank Black Card has begun in four provinces. Pictures: Gallo Images/ Alet Pretorius and Supplied

This comes after Postbank announced in September that the new black Mzansi Debit Card will replace the Sassa Gold Card.

How to find a card replacement location

Dial 120218*3# Select option 1 Choose your province

A list of locations issuing the new black cards will be provided.

What to bring

A valid ID or temporary ID.

If collecting on behalf of someone, bring the Sassa proxy letter.

Asylum seekers need to bring their official Sassa approval letter.

The card issuance process is free of charge, and swapping to the new card won’t affect one’s grant payment.

Where to collect your permanent grant

Bank Account

Permanent grant beneficiaries have the option of having their grants paid directly into their bank account. This is a convenient payment method as you can access your money at any time after Sassa makes the payment.

Retail outlets

Sassa grants are paid to selected stores around the country. Pick n Pay, Shoprite, Boxer stores, Usave stores, OK and Checkers all distribute social grants.

Mobile cash pay points

There are also mobile cash pay points where you can collect your money. However, this is not a flexible payment option and you may only collect your grant payment for a few hours every month.

Sassa queries and complaints