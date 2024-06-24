Sassa grants: Earlier payment dates for July and start of SRD week

Sassa SRD grant payments are processed this week...and good news of earlier pay for permanent grants in July. Here's the when and where.

Sassa has confirmed the payment dates for social grants in July 2024. Picture: Citizen Stock

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has confirmed the payment dates for its various grants for July 2024.

The agency distributes permanent social grants to more than 18 million people in the country every month.

With 6 July falling on a Saturday, Sassa’s grant payment policy for July 2024 will be adjusted slightly and recipients will be paid earlier come next month.

Older Persons Grant: Tuesday, 2 July 2024

Tuesday, 2 July 2024 Disability Grants: Wednesday, 3 July 2024

Wednesday, 3 July 2024 Children’s Grants: Thursday, 4 July 2024

How much Is Sassa grants in July 2024?

Old Age Grant (Below 75 years old) – R2,180

Old Age Grant (Above 75 years old) – R2,200

War Veterans Grant – R2,200

Disability Grant – R2,180

Foster Child Grant – R1,180

Care Dependency Grant – R2,180

Child Support Grant – R530

Child Support Grant Top-Up – R250 (plus the value of Child Support Grant)

Grant-in-Aid – R530

The Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant increased from R350 to R370 in April 2024.

Managed by Sassa, the Department of Social Development‘s SRD grant is in its fourth cycle in 2024, helping about 10 million eligible South Africans, refugees and asylum seekers since May 2020.

Who qualifies for SRD grant?

The following are some of the requirements that persons must meet to be eligible to receive these grants:

Must fall between the age bracket of 18 to 99.

Unemployed;

Have a permanent South African residency.

Earn no more than R624 every month.

Do not get any other government-sponsored social subsidies.

Receiving aid as a South African citizen who is also a registered refugee may help.

For beneficiaries who have been approved for the SRD grant for June 2024, payments will be processed over a four-day period, from Monday, 24 June until Saturday 29 June (exact dates subject to individual Sassa status checks).

The agency encourages beneficiaries to check their Sassa status on the SRD website during the designated payment week to determine the exact date when their Sassa grant payment will be deposited into their bank accounts.

The agency also reminded recipients that it usually takes two to three working days for the funds to reflect in their bank accounts after the payment has been processed.

Cash Send for SRD payments

For individuals without a personal bank account, the Cash Send payment option is available for receiving the SRD grant payment.

This method requires your ID number and phone number for access. You’ll need a cellphone with a registered number and valid identification for this collection method.

Retail Stores for R370 grant collection

Numerous retail stores across the country facilitate the R370 grant collection. Notable options include Pick n Pay, Checkers, Shoprite and Boxer stores.

How to check your SRD status online

Sassa SRD applicants can check their payment, balance status or pending application status online at www.statuscheck.co.za.

How to check SRD grant application status via phone

Dial 080 060 1011, and

Provide your ID number.

Where to collect your Sassa grant

Sassa national spokesperson Moabi Pitsi has previously urged grant beneficiaries to navigate the closure of cash payment points (CPPs) at Post Office branches by making use of the following alternative ways to get their grant payments.

Bank Account

Permanent grant beneficiaries have the option of having their grants paid directly into their bank account. This is a convenient payment method as you can access your money at any time after Sassa makes the payment.

Retail outlets

Sassa grants are paid to selected stores around the country. Pick n Pay, Shoprite, Boxer stores, Usave stores, OK and Checkers all distribute social grants.

Mobile cash pay points

There are also mobile cash pay points where you can collect your money. However, this is not a flexible payment option and you may only collect your grant payment for a few hours every month.

Sassa queries and complaints

Contact the Sassa Toll-Free Call Centre on 0800 60 10 11 ;

; Contact the Sassa head office on 012 400 2322 ;

; E-mail Sassa head office at: grantsenquiries@sassa.gov.za ; or

; or Explore a list of Sassa offices across the country HERE.

