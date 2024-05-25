Elections 2024: What major political parties are saying about social grants

With the 2024 general election taking place this Wednesday, we unpack major parties' stance on social grants.

Major political parties have weighed in on social grants and the ever elusive Basic Income Grant in their election manifestos. Pictures: The Citizen/Michel Bega, Neil McCartney and sassa.co.za

The 2024 election is taking place against a backdrop of unemployment, increasing hunger and deprivation with about 26 million social grants paid every month to vulnerable individuals and households.

Over recent years, the African National Congress (ANC) has come under fire for failing to deliver on the protection of the socio-economic rights of particularly women, older persons, the youth and children.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more! View Map

State of the nation: Grant payment system marred by ‘glitches’

The recent crippling social grant and NSFAS payment “glitches” has also not done the ruling party’s image any favours.

In 2022, the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) ended its contract with the South African Post Office (Sapo) and moved to Postbank with dire consequences for grant recipients.

ALSO READ: ‘I need loan sharks to live’: The human toll of Postbank’s ‘technical glitch’

Sassa grant ‘fearmongering’ on election campaign trail

On the campaign trail, President Cyril Ramaphosa hinted at the possibility of a loss of Sassa grants if another party came to power.

According to research by the University of Johannesburg (UJ), the fear of losing a grant if a person voted for an opposition party, was however no longer a significant factor in voter choices.

It showed that the majority of grant recipients, according to the latest Ipsos survey, were more likely to vote for an opposition party (53%) than for the ANC (47%). This is a major shift compared to 2020 when only 26% of grant recipients selected an opposition party.

Competitive nature of SA’s 2024 election

Since the previous general election in 2019, something fundamentally good has happened: South African politics has become competitive.

Recent surveys and opinion polls shows that the ANC is no longer certain of an outright majority when the nation heads to the polls this coming Wednesday.

Manifesto promises: What the major political parties are saying about social grants

Take a look as The Citizen unpacks major political parties’ election campaign promises pertaining to the various social grants and the ever elusive Basic Income Grant (BIG).

ANC:

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Facebook/ ANC

The ANC‘s manifesto grant and social support policy in a nutshell:

Increase the social relief of distress grant so it becomes a basic income grant over time.

The ANC has claimed that it is using the R370-a-month Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant as a testing ground for a Basic Income Grant.

However, the SRD grant has only increased by R20 in April 2024 for the first time in four years, lagging far behind inflation, largely because National Treasury has insisted it was unaffordable.

ALSO READ: Basic income grant: Just empty promises from government?

Democratic Alliance (DA)

The DA maintains that social grants are necessary to protect the most vulnerable in society from extreme poverty. Pictures: X/ @Our_DA

The DA has previously emphasised that social grants and other forms of social welfare are not an adequate substitute for a job.

Yet, it noted that they remain necessary for the economy because they protect the most vulnerable in society from extreme poverty.

The DA‘s manifesto policy for basic income, grants and social support in a nutshell:

Increase the SRD grant so it becomes a Basic Income Grant over time.

In the meantime, it would convert the SRD grant into a Job Seekers Grant.

Increase the Child Support Grant to the food poverty line: From the current R510 to R760.

Extend the Child Support Grant to beneficiaries until they obtain a National Senior Certificate.

Extend the Child Grant to expectant mothers to ensure nutrition of unborn babies.

Simplify and streamline applications for disability-specific grants.

Expand the zero-rated basket of food items to reduce food insecurity and poverty.

Strengthen the quality of services for older citizens.

More subsidised housing for vulnerable people.

According to the DA, the SRD grant’s continuation will only remain viable if there is economic growth and sufficient tax revenue to fund it.

The party opposes any tax increases to fund this expenditure and will identify savings and spending efficiencies in the public service sector to accommodate this expenditure.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF): Double the grant

EFF leader Julius Malema. The political party has promises to double Sassa grants in its election manifesto. Picture: Gallo Images/ Die Burger/ Jaco Marais

The EFF‘s manifesto policy on basic income, grants and social support in a nutshell:

Double all social grants.

Old age pensions R4,180 a month; war veterans R4,220; disability R4,180; care dependency R4,180; foster child R2,260; child support R1,020; grant-in-aid R1,020

Manifesto does not specify a basic income grant, but it introduces a stipend of R5,000 a month for unemployed graduates

The EFF has however failed to explain how the party would fund an estimated R500 billion social welfare bill should it double social grants.

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP)

The IFP‘s manifesto policy on basic income, grants and social support in a nutshell:

An unemployed graduate grant of R3,000.

Review grants and increase if necessary – link all grants to opportunities and training.

One community, one social worker.

Legalise baby savers (baby boxes at NGOs for abandoned babies).

The party said that it would support a BIG on condition that it is linked with a skills development initiative to decrease dependence on this grant in the long term.

Other political parties’ take on social grants

Both ActionSA and Rise Mzansi promise to expand social grants (including support for a Basic Income Grant), while introducing food discount vouchers.