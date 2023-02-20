Saudi Arabia and Jordan send aid to quake victims

Faizel Patel

As Türkiye and Syria recover from the devastating earthquake, vital humanitarian aid continues to pour into the country to assist those in desperate need.

Close to two weeks after a devastating earthquake hit both countries, more than 46 000 people have died and more than 84 000 buildings have either been severely damaged or collapsed completely.

Saudi aid

While many countries including South Africa have provided assistance to Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has sent its 12th plane in aid of the victims.

The plane arrived at Gaziantep Airport in the Republic of Türkiye, carrying 75 tons of food parcels, medical supplies, and other relief items.

The aid is part of the Saudi Arabian relief airlift dispatched by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief).

It comes under the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Jordan aid

Meanwhile, Jordanian Foreign Ministry said two relief airplanes, each laden with 12 tonnes of relief and medical assistance, arrived in Damascus and Adana airports.

The two airplanes were dispatched by the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) following the implementation of Royal directives

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sinan Majali said that the Kingdom is continuing to provide aid to Syrian and Turkish people to face the “repercussions of the tremor”.

South African assistance

Last week, the South African police were also among the many NGO’s and organisations in Türkiye assisting with rescue efforts after the earthquake had struck.

Spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the team of officers, which included five K-9 dogs, their handlers and other members of the team departed for Türkiye on 9 February.

“For the past week, the team has led numerous search operations for survivors and to recover the bodies of deceased victims.”

“The Saps K-9 search and rescue dogs are trained and used to search for missing persons and recover dead bodies. They also detect human scent, remains and are able to find victims of floods and collapsed buildings,” she said.

