‘Gupta Saxonwold compound’ has its lights cut

The City of Johannesburg has cut off power and water supply to the Saxonwold mansion that once housed the controversial Gupta family.

Services at the property were discontinued last week, but on Tuesday City officials went to the property to inspect if there were illegal connections.

The City said it was forced to cut off water and electricity to the compound after the failure to make payment arrangements by the owners of the compound.

Saxonwold ANC ‘shebeen’

According to sources, security at the gate was initially aggressive but City officials were later allowed on the property where they inspected electricity and water infrastructure.

It is unclear if the house is still under the ownership of the Gupta family since there have been various attempts to sell the property.

It is estimated that the compound is worth over R20 million.

It comprises various properties in the same complex. It became famously known as the ‘Saxonwold shebeen’ where expensive drinks were served during political discussions over the future of South Africa.

Cabinet appointments were also allegedly discussed in this compound during former president Jacob Zuma’s presidency.

City warns perpetual defaulters

“The City of Johannesburg warns defaulting communities that they will soon be without electricity this winter – over close to half a billion targeted municipal debt. These are communities which are high on the City’s list of perpetual defaulters,” said the City of Johannesburg in a statement.

According to the City, the Gupta compound and another mansion in the same area were the two most indebted residential houses since the launch of the City’s operations to collect debt and revenue. The second highest owing house owed R900 000.

“High on the list of defaulting suburbs the city will start to disconnect this week include Midrand; Steyn City, Lenasia, Blue Hills, Steyn City, Bryanston, and Kyalami, who collectively owe the city a staggering R 464 732 136.00 to date,” the City said.

Johannesburg’s municipality has been on a rigorous drive to collect revenue. This is further motivated by service delivery initiatives which need funding and loans that the City is still paying off.

“The city advises all residents of these suburbs to come forward before it is too late,” the municipality said.

Meanwhile, there have been various attempts to bring the Gupta brothers back to South Africa to face multiple charges of corruption and fraud.

The wealthy brothers fled the country before the State Capture Commission could be concluded. They are accused of embezzling millions from the state.