‘Clear sign of financial discipline’ – Tshwane collects R40.5bn in revenue

The City of Tshwane has announced a major financial milestone, collecting R40.5 billion in revenue during the 2024/25 financial year, 98% of its annual funding target of R41.3 billion.

Deputy mayor Eugene Modise described the achievement as a “clear sign of growing civic cooperation and financial discipline” within the capital.

“This significant achievement reaffirms Tshwane’s commitment to financial sustainability, responsible governance, and improved service delivery to all communities,” said Modise.

Record-breaking June for the Capital

June 2025 proved to be a standout month, with revenue collections reaching 106% of the monthly target.

The city collected R3.671 billion, surpassing the R3.465 billion goal by R205 million.

This monthly surplus helped reduce the city’s projected annual shortfall from R989 million to R784 million.

Programme drives results

Part of the success has been attributed to an Incentive Scheme and Amnesty Programme introduced in March and running through May.

The initiative offered residents opportunities to settle arrears, correct irregularities and re-activate dormant services.

Key results from the programme include:

20 075 customers came forward to normalise tampered meters.

85 361 customers benefited from a R2.417 billion debt write-off.

31 540 inactive accounts worth R1.835 billion were cleared.

1 076 customers with R154 million in debt entered into settlement agreements.

Residents and employees recognised

Modise expressed gratitude to Tshwane residents and city employees for their collective role in improving the metro’s financial position.

“Your commitment and support have directly contributed to these results and enabled the city to deliver reliable and quality services across all regions of Tshwane,” he said.

He also praised city staff across various departments, including customer care, infrastructure, and waste management, for their “tireless” efforts.

Call for continued partnership

Residents were reminded to avoid illegal connections, which are a criminal offence, and to report tampering.

The City also encouraged residents facing financial challenges to use official channels, such as the e-Tshwane platform and Customer Care Touch Points.

“Paying for municipal services is both a civic duty and a vital contribution to the development of our shared future,” said Modise.

