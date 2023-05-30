New scam alert: No, Shoprite isn’t offering Sassa loans

By Cheryl Kahla

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) warns of a new scam doing the rounds. This particular scam promotes ‘Shoprite loans’.

The scam, titled ‘Shoprite Sassa Loans Application Guide for 2023‘, is fake and does not come from the department of social development.

Citizens are urged to spread the word about this scam and help keep communities safe.

Here’s what you need to know.

Sassa scam alert

The circular, primarily shared on social media and WhatsApp, said Sassa partnered with Shoprite to provide loans “to people in need of money”.

The ‘guide’ starts off by saying: “There are many different platforms providing funds and facilities to almost every needy person”.

The guide then states that Sassa is the “biggest platform that serves millions of poor communities”.

While this is true, the department of social development did not partner with Shoprite to offer loan applications to South African citizens.

Avoid falling victim to scams

If a link is included anywhere in the post or the social media message, it is likely a phishing attempt.

Clicking on the link could open you up to a world of fraud or identity theft, and even data breach or cyber attack.

Sassa thus warns South Africans to be careful of fake news alerts, especially if it is received via social media.

In addition, the public is also warned not to provide strangers with any personal documents such as ID and proof of residence.

Sassa’s official contact details

The public is again requested to report incidents such as these to the police, or contact SASSA on 0800 601 011 or on social media.

Further to this, residents can also turn to Sassa’s official social media channels and contact details:

Moreover, any information pertaining to the Social Relief of Distress Grant can be accessed on government’s official website.

When in doubt, you can always confirm the veracity of a claim at your nearest Sassa office.

