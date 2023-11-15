School’s pastor accused of beating pupil after she was late for his church service

The pastor allegedly hit the grade 12 pupil with a belt and a shoe.

A 29-year-old pastor appeared before the Sekhukhune Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday following allegations that he assaulted a Grade 12 female pupil at the school he works for.

He allegedly beat her with a belt and a shoe because she was late for his church service.

Police said the incident took place on Sunday, 12 November 2023, at the St Peter Combined Christian School in Apel, outside Sekhukhune, Limpopo.

“The victim was in her room studying at the school’s hostel as part of ongoing exam preparations when the [pastor] came and assaulted her with a belt and shoe,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

Injuries and bruises

The victim suffered injuries and bruises and was taken to the hospital.

The victim later reported the matter to the police and a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm was opened.

The bruises on the Grade 12 pupil’s back. Picture: Supplied

The pastor was arrested after he handed himself to the police on Wednesday morning. Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Pastor resigns

In a statement seen by The Citizen, the school condemned the act and said disciplinary measures will be taken.

“We would like to address the incident involving our resident pastor who assaulted a student for being late to a church service on 12 November. We are deeply saddened by this event. The parent of the student involved has been contacted, and disciplinary actions against the pastor are currently underway.

“We want to express our strong disapproval of his behaviour and will address it with the seriousness it deserves,” said the school.

Limpopo Education Department spokesperson Mike Marina said the pastor has since resigned from the school.

