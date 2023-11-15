Soweto serial rapist manhunt: Police offer R50k reward for key information

The Gauteng police believe the individual seen in this picture above may be able to provide them with information that may help with their investigation. Picture: Supplied from Saps

The Gauteng police have offered a R50,000 cash reward for information about a man who is linked to about 42 cases of rape in Soweto.

The reward is for information that could result in the man’s arrest and conviction, the South African Police Service (Saps) said on Wednesday.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, before conducting sexual assault, the suspect approaches his victims and demands money and smartphones in Orlando and Diepkloof, Soweto.

“The armed suspect targets his victims in the streets, homes, shops, and entertainment areas, where he would coerce them to secluded places,” Masondo said.

Rape victims range from 14 to 53 years old

The police said the victims’ ages range from 14 to 53.

“Police have mobilised maximum resources in the search for the suspect, including offering a R50 000 cash reward to anyone who can urgently assist with information that could lead to the apprehension and prosecution of the alleged serial rapist, believed to be in his late thirties,” Masondo added.

The Saps have urged that anyone with information get in touch with Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or Sergeant Ramathavhana, the investigating officer, at 079 890 7696. As an alternative, submit information through the My SAPS App.

Group of men wanted in Western Cape

Meanwhile, the public is also being asked for help by the Western Cape Provincial Hijacking Task Team in identifying a group of men who were involved in a business robbery and attempted murder in Nyanga on 12 June.

The Western Cape police urged anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of the suspects pictured to get in touch with Lieutenant Colonel Adrian Pretorius, the investigating officer, at 082 777 8499. Alternatively, use the My SAPS App, Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

