WATCH: Pupil allegedly kicked out of Midrand school over dreadlocks

By Faizel Patel

The Gauteng Education Department (GDE) said it is aware of an incident involving a 13-year-old Crowthorne Christian Academy pupil who was allegedly barred from attending school because her dreadlocks violated the school’s new hair policy.

The Grade 8 pupil reportedly could not attend school this week after she was forcefully removed from her classroom.

A video allegedly capturing the dispute has since gone viral on social media.

Please note, the below video is not for sensitive viewers. Discretion is advised.

An assault charge has been opened with police

after a man is seen pushing a minor. There was a dispute over the learner’s extentions/dreadlocks. The incident took place at the Crowthorne Christian School in Midrand, Johannesburg. Video as received. pic.twitter.com/sI2rNTeydN— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) August 15, 2023

The school in Midrand, north of Joburg, is reportedly owned by principal Tanya Booysen and her husband.

Altercation

In the video, before the situation escalates, a woman believed to be the pupil’s mother is seen telling a man she would expose the school for its hair policy.

She is heard arguing her daughter’s dreadlocks are natural and not hair extensions.

The man is seen pushing the pupil and the mother out of a classroom. All this played out in front of other pupils.

“You have no right, you have no right,” the pupil can be heard yelling at the man.

ALSO READ: Gauteng Education MEC saddened by pupil suicides

School operating illegally

Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said they had taken note of the incident.

“It must be noted the school is illegally operating, and the pupil was offered alternative schooling and counselling by the GDE.

“We are assisting the school to comply and encourage all unregistered institutions to engage with the department for assistance with registration processes,” said Mabona.

Explaining how the altercation came about, the child’s mother, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, told The Sowetan she decided to go to the school on Monday to meet with Booysen.

This, she said, was to explain that her daughter’s locks were natural and not extensions.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed the case and said no arrest has been made yet.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Police probing death of student at Queens High School