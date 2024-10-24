No internet: 94.6% of Gauteng schools lack classroom connectivity

An alarming 94.6% of the classrooms in the 2 221 public schools in Gauteng still lack classroom internet connectivity, hindering learners’ educational experience in the province.

This information was revealed by the Gauteng Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Education, Matome Chiloane, in a written reply to the questions posed by the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL) on Wednesday.

Digital age

With the digital age-accelerating at phenomenal speeds, the DA stressed that learners in Gauteng are facing a serious challenge of internet connectivity.

According to Chiloane, the situation is so dire that of the 583 “Schools of the Future programme” over 64% do not have connectivity.

DA Gauteng spokesperson for education, Michael Waters said in an age where internet connectivity is a prerequisite to teaching and learning, “it is incomprehensible that so many learners do not have access to it”.

“By failing to connect schools to the internet, the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) not only denies hundreds of thousands of children opportunities but also fails to equip them for future employment.”

Gauteng MEC to explain

Williams has demanded “decisive leadership” in the GDE to ensure that internet connectivity is provided in all Gauteng schools.

“We urge MEC Chiloane to work with the MEC for e-Government, Bonginkosi Dhlamini, in fast-tracking the delivery of internet connectivity.

“Due to the GDE’s lack of concrete plans and timelines for implementation, the DA will write to the chairperson of the Education Portfolio Committee requesting that MEC Chiloane appear before the committee to give an explanation,” Williams said.

Broadband rollout

In October, Communications Minister Solly Malatsi initiated bold plans to expand broadband connectivity across South Africa.

The country has been stuck in a rut over the limited internet connectivity in rural areas, digital skills, technology and cheaper data prices.

Malatsi intended to issue a policy direction to the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) to clarify his department’s position on the recognition of equity equivalent programs, for urgent consideration.

SA 5G speed lacking

The minister said the initiative aimed to significantly expand access to broadband connectivity to poor South Africans and people living in remote parts of the country.

“Giving millions of South Africans access to broadband would therefore constitute one of the biggest empowerment programmes the South African government has ever undertaken,” he said.

While many use fixed fibre connections, a study by Ookla, the owner of internet speed check website Speedtest.net found South Africa’s 5G network was not particularly quick, nor was it living up to expectations.

