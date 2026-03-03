‘Security guards guard nothing’: R30m agri-hub stripped bare

Farmers who hoped for market access through the agri-hub are left with crumbling infrastructure and unanswered questions.

A R30 million agricultural hub in Mpumalanga – one of the late premier David Mabuza’s pet projects – has been left to vandals and thieves, to the extent that there is now nothing left to steal.

Yet, the Dr JS Moroka municipality still pays for four security guards a day to protect the place… and they have become targets themselves for the thieves.

Site stripped despite round-the-clock security

The agricultural hub – meant to benefit large- and small-scale farmers – is now a sorry sight, stripped of all the machinery, at least nine water tanks as well as electrical bathroom fittings and irrigation pipes have been ripped off the ground.

The extent of damage on the site is harrowing, with at least five 2 500l JoJo tanks simply set alight on site and crop protection structures torn down or supporting steel stolen.

All borehole equipment has been stolen. This despite the municipality paying four, 24-hour private security guards per shift, with residents relating how the guards were recently beaten up and tied by robbers looking for copper cables.

The site has palisade fencing but has holes, where thieves and vandals stroll in and out.

“Criminals carry guns and the guards have batons and a one-way radio,” a passerby said.

The site of the agri-hub in Dr JS Moroka municipality in Mpumalanga. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/TheCitizen

A market years in the making

The Dr JS Moroka Fresh Produce Market in Moripe Gardens was meant to be an agricultural hub to support commercial and small-scale farmers by enabling them to supply fresh produce to the Mpumalanga International Fresh Produce Market for local and international distribution.

According to public records, construction on the facility began in August 2010, but work stopped a month later due to a land dispute.

Construction resumed in May 2013 but the contractor was kicked out in September for poor performance and another contractor was appointed in April 2015, with the completion date of 9 September, 2015 and at a budget of R14 million.

However, the contractor was also terminated due to non-performance and another contractor was appointed for R6 million.

ALSO READ: R20 million later, Boitumelo clinic remains a hole in the ground

Residents question missing millions

According to residents, the market was completed in 2020 and the adjacent agricultural site was completed in the following years.

“Both the agricultural site and the market was supposed to be an agri-hub, where farmers could sell their produce, but money was stolen in phases.

A cold room worth millions of rands was installed and stolen within a week,” said resident Thulani Sihlangu.

“Everything has been stolen, all that is left is the walls. That is why I see no sense in paying security guards to guard nothing.”

DA MPL Bosman Grobler, said there was a similar agri-hub project in Mkhondo municipality, on which at least R142 million was reportedly spent, but it remains incomplete.

The Mkhondo agri-hub – also aimed to provide local farmers with a formal collection point and packaging facility to access markets – has also been standing incomplete for over a decade.

The site of the agri-hub in Dr JS Moroka municipality in Mpumalanga. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Farmers left without promised support

Local traditional leader Madolo III Mahlangu said due to the high unemployment rate in the municipality, most people survive through farming.

He said the agri-hub would have improved the lives of many.

“What we hope for is a resolution to this saga and get the facility working,” Mahlangu said.

The Citizen approached Dr JS Moroka municipality spokesperson Mmasabata Ramatsetse for clarity on the stalled agri-hub, but only received an acknowledgment of receipt of questions.

NOW READ: When will Sebokeng’s smart licence testing centre finally be complete?