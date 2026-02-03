When will Sebokeng’s smart licence testing centre finally be complete?

MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela said the department is committed to delivering the project despite the challenges faced.

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport says it continues to make progress on the construction of the Sebokeng Smart Driving Licensing Testing Centre (DLTC), despite facing funding and scheduling challenges.

The project, described as a strategic infrastructure investment for the Sedibeng region, had reached 24% completion by the end of December 2025, slightly behind the planned 27%.

Construction slowed

According to the department, progress was hindered primarily by delayed contractor payments, which created cash-flow constraints. Construction activities were further disrupted by the shortened December shutdown period.

Despite these setbacks, several key milestones were achieved during the reporting period, the department claimed.

These include the completion of the superstructure of the main DLTC building, the completion of surface beds and slabs on the Transport Operating Licensing Administrative Body (TOLAB) and Vehicle Testing Station (VTS) buildings, as well as the installation of steel roof trusses on the VTS building.

TOLAB is intended to operate as a “one-stop service centre” for public transport licensing services and will “receive, process and award road operating licences for all transport modes in the region”.

MEC reaffirms commitment

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela said the department remained committed to delivering the project despite the challenges encountered.

“The Sebokeng Smart DLTC is a critical investment in restoring public infrastructure and improving access to efficient and dignified services,” said Diale-Tlabela.

“While challenges have affected the pace of construction, we remain focused on ensuring that this facility is completed for the benefit of the community.”

The department said the project continues to support local economic development.

During December 2025, 33 local workers were employed on site, with ongoing participation from small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs).

It also reported a 96% health and safety compliance rating, with no incidents recorded during the reporting period.

Steps to accelerate delivery

The department said it is actively addressing contractor cash-flow issues, programme performance concerns, and the finalisation of the Eskom electricity connection through intensified stakeholder engagement and improved coordination.

“We are taking decisive steps to stabilise the project and accelerate delivery, while ensuring accountability and value for public funds,” Diale-Tlabela added.

“Once completed, the Sebokeng Smart DLTC will function as a one-stop centre for driver licensing and vehicle testing, significantly enhancing service delivery for residents of Sebokeng and surrounding areas,” the department concluded.

