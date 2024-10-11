Several dead in head-on accident between taxi with school kids and truck in KZN

The N2 is closed in both directions between bridges 18 and 19 on the KZN North Coast.

The accident happened early on Friday morning. Picture: Supplied

At least eight people have been killed in a head-on collision between a taxi carrying school children and a truck on the N2 highway in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). It is understood the accident happened early on Friday morning. Accident IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick said the crash involved a truck and taxi carrying school children on the N2. "IPSS Medical Rescue and IPSS Search and Rescue along with all necessary services, are currently on scene of a horrific head on collision between a vehicle carrying children and a truck. "There are multiple confirmed fatalities, and one critically injured. This is an active scene, with the N2 closed in both directions between bridges 18 and 19 on the KZN North Coast," Meyrick said.