Heatwave hell hits Gauteng with scorching temperatures

The City of Johannesburg experiencing scorching weather this weekend with temperatures persistently high to over 34 degrees Celsius.

Residents have been warned to take precautons against the scorching temperatures. Photo: iStock

Gauteng is bearing the brunt of the heatwave with Johannesburg Emergency Services warning residents to take extra precautions during the scorching weather which has also peaked the irritability factor.

According to the regional weather service, Gauteng Weather, which shared the details on X, temperatures have reached the high thirties.

“Alert: worst of the heatwave in Gauteng on Saturday afternoon!!!”

Temperatures

In Johannesburg, the mercury hit a high of 34°C on Saturday.

Vereeniging is also experiencing scorching temperatures reaching a high of 35°C while temperatures in Pretoria peaked at 36°C.

Precautions

City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi has urged residents to exercise extreme caution during scorching weather conditions.

“It’s extremely hot in most parts of the City of Johannesburg this weekend. Resident are urged to stay hydrated and drink lots of water. Avoid direct sunlight especially between 11am and 3pm in the afternoon.

“Those who are working in direct sunlight are urged to take regular breaks because exposure to these extremely hot temperatures can cause heat exhaustion, heat cramps which might lead to heatstroke,” Mulaudzi said.

Alert

Mulaudzi also urged residents to be aware of veld fires.

“From our side as the City of Johannesburg, we remain on high alert for any emergencies which might occur in all seven regions of the City of Johannesburg.”

Heatwave

Mulaudzi shared some tips and advice to survive the heat.

Avoid direct sunlight by wearing a hat and a Sunscreen.

Do not leave children or pets in parked locked vehicles.

Stay in or under the shade.

Drink lots of water or fluids to prevent dehydration.

Take frequent breaks if you are working outdoors.

Avoid alcoholic, caffeinated or carbonated drinks.

Those who will be tempted to swimming to cool off the heat, here are some of the safety tips

Swimming pools should be covered with a safety net all the times while not in use

Install a fence around a swimming pool.

The fence around the swimming pool should be high enough to prevent children from climbing over it and it must always be locked if not in use.

Use your local municipal swimming pools which have Lifeguards on site.

“Stay safe around water during this period of heat wave, for any life-threatening emergencies immediately call our Emergency Services Call Centre on 011 375 5911,” Mulaudzi said.

