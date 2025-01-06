Roughly 40 suspects arrested in connection with road spiking incidents

Road spiking incident have occurred in multiple provinces involving light motor vehicles, bakkies and large trucks.

Motorists travelling on main routes continue to be the victims of attacks via road spikes or rocks.

The tactic used by criminals has been prevalent for several years but has seen a dramatic increase since the festive season began.

Multiple incidents in recent days have highlighted the grave dangers posed by these rudimentary traps that destroy vehicles and cost lives.

Several arrests made

Police could not confirm the exact number of cases opened involving spikes or rocks, but where cases were opened, success was being recorded.

“There is a task team of detectives working on opened cases related to spiking. So far, about 40 suspects have been arrested, and the cases are going to court,” Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed to The Citizen.

Police units have teamed up with metropolitan police departments, regional traffic departments and private security companies to take a multidisciplinary approach to dealing with spiking and rock-throwing incidents.

“The teams are patrolling the highways and the Flying Squad and Highway Patrol are also posted statically, especially on the hot spots areas being the R80, N1 and N4 roads,” the colonel added.

Vigilance is key

Nevhuhulwi stressed that motorists must still be ultra-cautious when driving in hot-spot areas and report any suspicious activity immediately as it could save a life.

Arrive Alive said spiking incidents predominantly occurred on dark, secluded roads or highways late at night.

Advice on how to avoid falling victim to a spiking trap:

Maintain a six-second gap between the vehicle in front, as the movements of the car ahead could alert a driver to any possible dangers.

When other vehicles are around, change lanes when approaching a bridge or straddle both lanes

Drive slow to anticipate any possible obstacles.

Should you hit spikes or a rock:

Reduce speed to roughly 35km per hour and nurse the car to a safe location, even if it damages the vehicle.

If enough distance has been driven since the incident, exit the vehicle and hide while making an emergency call for help.

In the unfortunate situation where you find yourself at the mercy of criminals, CarTrack advises motorists to comply:

Lift both hands up to show a non-threatening posture.

Don’t fight back. You can replace, but cannot replace life.

Take note of the details of the assailants. This can be relayed back to the police.

Remain calm. Panicked movements can worsen the situation.

