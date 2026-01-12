Severe weather forces closure of parts of Kruger National Park

Guests at the Kruger National Park were evacuated due to the severe thunderstorm warnings.

Severe weather conditions affecting Kruger National Park (KNP), following a Level 6 warning issued for parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga provinces, have led to the temporary closure of the Pafuri and Giriyondo Border Posts in the park.

Due to ongoing heavy rainfall across the park, visitors affected have been urged to revise their travel plans and follow guidance from Kruger National Park officials.

Safety

SANParks spokesperson JP Louw said the safety of visitors, staff, and surrounding communities remains the park’s highest priority.

“Several rivers are currently flowing at high speed, with water levels expected to rise significantly today, particularly at the De Laporte River, N’watshitsaka River and Crocodile River. In addition, the Sabie River is rising, which is expected to impact the Sand River, potentially affecting travel routes between Satara Rest Camp, Tshokwane Picnic Site, Lower Sabie Rest Camp and Skukuza Rest Camp.

“Guests are advised that road closures may occur at short notice for safety reasons. Campers in affected camps will be moved as not all camping sites are affected; those in caravans and motorhomes will be requested to relocate closer to chalet areas within camps and will not be moved to chalets,” Louw said.

Picture: SANParks Honorary Rangers.

ALSO READ: SA Weather Service debunks reports of storm Baron to devastate SA

Camping areas

Louw further advised visitors not to remain in designated camping areas that may be vulnerable to flooding.

“Park staff will provide guidance on-site to ensure guest safety. Guests wishing to access Skukuza Airport from North of Tshokwane should use Kruger Gate via Satara / Orpen gate or access from outside of the park through the R40, and need to be mindful of added travelling times so as not to miss their flights.

“SANParks strongly urges all guests and staff to adhere strictly to no-entry and road closure signage, avoid driving through flooded roads or low-lying bridges and refrain from removing logs, debris, or barriers placed on roads,” Louw said.

Evacuations

Louw said as a precaution, Shingwedzi, Sirheni, and Bateleur Camps have been evacuated to avoid challenges in the event of flooding, while guests at Balule and Pafuri were given the option to stay, as these areas are not at risk.

“Guests and staff at the following bush camps, Talamati, Mbiyamiti, and Roodewaal, will be moved to Satara and Lower Sabie rest camps, as they can be accessed from Tshokwane.”

Louw added that the South African Weather Service (Saws) will continue to closely monitor the situation and issue or update weather warnings.

ALSO READ: North West community in shock after devastating lightning strike that killed 2