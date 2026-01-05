North West community in shock after devastating lightning strike that killed 2

The devastating lightning strike claimed two lives and injured more than 150 others.

Families in the North West province are still reeling in shock after a devastating lightning strike claimed two lives and injured more than 150 people.

The lightning hit the Mphebatho Troop Festival, also known as Diturupa, in Dertig village, North West, on Saturday.

Troop festival

Thousands of people gathered at Dertig Sports Ground, next to Mphebatho Library, to celebrate the annual festival, which brings together the community, cultural groups, and leaders for a vibrant music event that promotes culture, unity and social cohesion.

However, the lightning strike ripped through the gathering, sending people scurrying to seek shelter from the electrical storm.

Special meeting

Moretele Local Municipality spokesperson Mothupi Malebye said Mayor Councillor Masango George Manyike convened a special meeting on Sunday to assess the aftermath of the tragedy.

“Following the meeting, the mayor paid tribute to two bereaved families who lost their children as a result of the incident. The first visit was at the Mashishi family in Lefatlheng, Ward 18, where they lost their daughter Kenoshi (35), a teacher at Tlhaloganyo Primary School.

“The deceased leaves behind a 10-year-old son. The second visit was in Itsoseng Section, Dertig, Ward 18, to the Shekwambane family, who also lost their daughter, Koketso (28),” Malebye said.

Condolences

Malebye said the Mayor expressed his condolences and commitment to support the families during this difficult time.

“He also committed to engage the Provincial department of Health to request more ambulances to ensure speedy availability in cases of emergencies.”

North West Premier, Lazarus Mokgosi, is expected to visit the bereaved families on Monday.

The meeting will start at Mathibestad Municipality Hall at 11am and proceed to the affected families.

Lightning strike

South Africa has one of the highest incidences of lightning-related injuries and deaths in the world, with approximately 260 fatalities reported annually by the South African Weather Service (SAWS).

To calculate the distance of a lightning strike, you can use the “flash-to-bang” method. This calculation works because light travels almost instantaneously, while sound travels much slower at approximately 343 meters per second (roughly 1 km every 3 seconds).

