SANDF members ‘attacked’ by angry Zimbabwean nationals trying to sneak into SA

Members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) were reportedly stoned by Zimbabweans who wanted to enter the country illegally on the Beitbridge border on Saturday.

The soldiers were trying to retrieve a SANDF boat that had floated towards the Zimbabwean side of the Limpopo River, but they were stoned and insults were hurled at them.

It is alleged that those who attacked the soldiers accused them of disturbing their plans to enter South Africa illegally.

The soldiers reportedly did not retaliate.

SANDF members attacked at Beitbridge border post

The SANDF has been patrolling the Limpopo River because it has been used as an entry point into South Africa.

Sipho Chauke, the chief border guard at Beitbridge, told Newzroom Afrika that illegal crossing into South Africa was problematic for the Border Management Authority (BMA).

“If we can be given powers of arresting because normally with the Zimbabweans, we take them back to Zimbabwe and when they arrive in Zimbabwe it seems as if they are not being dealt with.

“Sometimes we find ourselves deporting one person four of five times a day,” he said.

Chauke said over 70 people have been apprehended while trying to get into South Africa illegally this weekend.

He described the number as high.

The BMA has processed thousands of people who came into South Africa through Beitbridge border post this weekend.

Ramaphosa on illegal immigration

Replying to questions in Parliament late last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa claimed that one of the most important interventions to tackle the problem of illegal immigration is to secure the country’s borders.

Ramaphosa told MPs that the BMA has demonstrated the effectiveness of modern technology like the utilisation of drones and body cameras in creating a more secure border environment.

He also highlighted another area of work is to detect, apprehend and deport illegal migrants who are already in the country.

“This is mainly done through intelligence-driven joint operations planned and executed by the Department of Home Affairs Inland Inspectorate and other structures.

“These structures are coordinated and account to the inter-ministerial consultative committee on border management and our Natjoints.”

Deportations

According to the president, over 51 000 illegal immigrants were deported in the past financial year.

“Engagements with countries whose nationals are frequent transgressors are ongoing through discussions with their embassies, and these matters are also included as an agenda item on the Bi-National Commissions that we have with a number of countries.

“This is to ensure that the implication of illegal migration is understood,” he said.

He said illegal immigration does place a strain on South Africa’s social services and also undermines national security.

“We should not however allow vigilante acts targeting foreign nationals as these do not solve the problem and they just undermine the rule of law.

“Instead, we need to address this challenge by strengthening the enforcement of our laws and the resourcing of the border management capabilities.”

