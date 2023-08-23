Sexual harassment row ignite controversy at Home Affairs

The Public Servants Association (PSA) has condemned an alleged failure by the department of home affairs to act on sexual harassment claims at its Alberton office on the East Rand. In its statement, the PSA said it had received complaints regarding alleged harassment, sexual harassment, and victimisation of staff in the office which were allegedly experienced daily. The Citizen is aware of the manager’s identity. Home affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza said the “matter is receiving the necessary attention”. The PSA noted it reported the matter to the minister’s office and called for the removal of the manager with immediate effect.…

The Public Servants Association (PSA) has condemned an alleged failure by the department of home affairs to act on sexual harassment claims at its Alberton office on the East Rand.

In its statement, the PSA said it had received complaints regarding alleged harassment, sexual harassment, and victimisation of staff in the office which were allegedly experienced daily.

The Citizen is aware of the manager’s identity. Home affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza said the “matter is receiving the necessary attention”.

The PSA noted it reported the matter to the minister’s office and called for the removal of the manager with immediate effect.

The Citizen contacted the manager on WhatsApp for comment.

He said: “The matter is still under investigation and we should allow the process take its course.”

Then he later deleted his response.

The Citizen enquired once again and the manager said: “Read Proverbs 11:27 (Whoever diligently seeks good seeks favour, but evil comes to him who searches for it) and Matthew chapter 7:1-2 (Do not judge, or you too will be judged)”.

A home affairs employee at the Alberton office, who requested anonymity for fear of their safety, said the issue of the alleged harassment and victimisation of staff had been an ongoing problem for more than 10 years.

According to the staff member, there had allegedly been several cases and complaints brought against the manager.

“It’s been happening since 2012. There [was] a lot of things he would say and I would reprimand him,” claimed the staff member.

The staff in the office claimed they brought their complaints to the attention of district managers and the provincial manager who allegedly “laughed off” the matter as “it is just the way he is”, and “it is in his culture”.

“It sounded as if I should just accept it is his nature whereas it is unacceptable. And she had said she’d look into this and come back to us but she never did,” the staff member alleged.

“[The manager] would remind us that he is powerful, and would make things difficult for us.”

The staff member said it was only recently that they decided to inform the PSA as “nothing had been done” by the department.