Shark alert: No swimming at Strand Beach this weekend

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) together with the City of Cape Town issues a warning for beachgoers, to be cautious of sharks and to avoid swimming around Strand Beach.

In a joint statement, the NSRI appealed to bathers, paddlers, surfers and sailboarders to avoid the urge to dive in the water this weekend.

Shark attack warning

Large whale carcass

This after a large whale carcass was located close to the shore on Friday afternoon. The NSRI said it was normal for a whale carcass to attract sharks.

“City of Cape Town Law Enforcement Marine Unit officers, lifeguards, Strand Surf Lifesaving lifeguards and Strand Neighbourhood Watch will appeal to bathers to not enter the water on Saturday and on Sunday”, read the statement.

The city is investigating the removal of the whale carcass.

“We are appealing to water users along the Strand Beach front and towards Gordon’s Bay and towards Macassar to be aware of possible increased shark activity in the area due to the whale carcass and to exercise caution”, the NSRI said.

Cape Town woman killed by shark

In September, beaches in Plettenberg Bay were temporarily closed after a woman was killed by a shark.

The 39-year-old women’s body was recovered from the water, and it the second fatal shark incident in three months in the area.

“We believe that the 39-year-old Cape Town female was swimming when she was sadly, fatally bitten by a shark,” said NSRI Spokesperson at the time, Graig Lambinion.

The woman was with her husband and her child at the beach, who witnessed the attack.

Lambinion added that the beach was known for increased shark presence at that time of the year, as it was their time to feed inshore – a normal predatory behaviour.

