Hurry up and wait for Human Rights Day? Frantic pothole patching ahead of Ramaphosa’s address

Tintswalo? 'Temporary' service delivery was under way at top speed in Sharpeville ahead of Cyril Ramaphosa's Human Rights Day address.

A mural at George Thabe Cricket Pitch in Sharpeville. In March 1960, the Sharpeville community embarked on a march to protest against pass laws − apartheid police shot and killed 69 protesters and the tragedy came to be known as the Sharpeville Massacre. Picture: Gallo Images/ Frank Trimbos

A rather unusual sight greeted Sharpeville residents on Wednesday afternoon when their streets were abuzz with scores of road construction workers scurrying around to patch gaping potholes in preparation of Human Rights Day celebrations in the township.

This welcomed “bonus” of impromptu service delivery also featured garbage bags being packed into trucks and the verges getting a makeover with some grass-cutting.

Human Rights Day in Sharpeville: Service delivery in a hurry

The flurry of service delivery took place ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s arrival in Sharpeville to deliver a keynote address at the national commemoration of Human Rights Day at the George Thabe Cricket Pitch at 11am on Thursday.

Human Rights Day is a national day commemorating the Sharpeville Massacre which took place on 21 March 1960. A total of 69 people were killed while 180 were left wounded during the tragic incident that marred our country’s history.

The event coincides with the country’s 30th anniversary of freedom and democracy, and will be held under the theme, “Three Decades of Respect for and Promotion of Human Rights”.

‘Reminder to Tintswalo’

According to a statement released by the Presidency, Human Rights Day should serve as a reminder to “Tintswalo” about the sacrifices that accompanied the struggle for the attainment of democracy in South Africa.

“The hosting of the event in Sharpeville symbolises the government’s commitment to honour the sacrifices made by those who fought and died for our liberation in Sharpeville and other communities throughout South Africa,” the Presidency said.

Just a ‘temporary measure’

Residents in the area, however, told IOL that they reckon this rare occurrence of service delivery was merely a temporary measure ahead of Ramaphosa’s arrival in the township which falls under the Sedibeng District Municipality in Gauteng.

According to them, potholes have been a long-standing problem with councillors failing to address the issue.

Why only on Human Rights Day?

One of the residents, who did not want to be named, expressed the wish that services could be provided to the community daily and not just when there was an event about to take place.

“This is only done because the national government and political parties are coming here to celebrate Human Rights Day. If it was not for that, then we would still endure the same situation of potholes and other issues,” she told the publication.

