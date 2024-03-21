South Africans urged to mark Human Rights month by ending racism, xenophobia and femicide

On 21 March 1960, apartheid police shot and killed 69 anti-apartheid protesters in Sharpeville.

As the country celebrates Human Rights Day today, the South African government has called on the nation to combat scourges such as racism, xenophobia and gender-based violence.

This, as President Cyril Ramaphosa will today deliver a keynote address at Sharpeville as the country observes 21 March Human Rights Day under the theme “Three Decades of Respect for and Promotion of Human Rights.”

In a statement ahead of the commemoration triggered by the killing of 69 anti-apartheid protesters in Sharpeville, Sports, Arts and Culture Department said the intolerance undermines human rights culture.

READ: Mathabatha is not the right man to address Human Rights Day – oppositions

Gender-based violence, racism and xenophobia on the spotlight

“We call on all South Africans to use Human Rights Month to foster greater social cohesion, nation-building and a shared national identity. It is our duty as a nation to strive for inclusive socio-economic development while ensuring that we combat scourges such as racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and all related intolerances as well as gender-based violence and femicide, which are undermining our human rights culture,” the national department added.

Ramaphosa’s address will happen at the George Thabe Cricket Pitch in Sharpeville, Gauteng.

As the 1960s were characterised by systematic defiance and protest against apartheid and racism across the country, the apartheid police shot and killed the 69 protesters.

The 21 March 1960 tragedy came to be known as the Sharpeville Massacre and it exposed the apartheid government’s deliberate violation of human rights to the world.

More people were killed in different parts of the country, including Langa township in Cape Town.

READ: Chris Hani’s wife says TRC was a waste of taxpayers’ money, takes swipe at Zondo

Respect for basic human rights

Human Rights Day also honours 35 people who were killed on 21 March 1985 when the apartheid police targeted community members after a funeral in Uitenhage.

The department added: “As part of the democratic dispensation, South Africa observes March as Human Rights Month to promote respect for basic human rights for all and restore and uphold human dignity in line with the Bill of Rights. This period also honours those who fought for liberation, and celebrates the many rights guaranteed under the Constitution, and which are the basis for building a united and inclusive, non-racial, non-sexist and prosperous society.”

Best constitution in the world

SA’s Constitution is hailed as one of the most progressive in the world.

“The Constitution is the ultimate protector of our Human Rights, which were previously denied to the majority of our people under apartheid. We commemorate Human Rights Day to reinforce our commitment to the Bill of Rights as enshrined in our Constitution,” the department concluded.

NOW READ: Educating people about horrors of apartheid ‘incites violence’, says FF+