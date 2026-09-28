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Limpopo police sergeant allegedly kills man, rapes teen, then commits suicide

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

28 September 2026

08:36 am

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Ipid has been notified and will handle further investigation.

Limpopo police sergeant allegedly kills man, rapes teen, then commits suicide

According to police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, preliminary information indicates that officers were alerted to a shooting incident at Ga-Mashamothane at approximately 3:30pm. Picture: iStock

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A police sergeant allegedly shot and killed a man, raped a 14‑year‑old girl, and then turned the gun on himself in Limpopo.

The tragedy unfolded in Ga‑Masha, Sekhukhune District, on Sunday, sparking murder, rape and inquest cases now under investigation by the Independent Investigative Police Directorate (IPID).

Shooting

According to police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, preliminary information indicates that officers were alerted to a shooting incident at Ga-Mashamothane at approximately 3:30pm.

“Members responded to the scene and found a 32-year-old man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. He was certified dead at the scene by Emergency Medical Services.”

Rape

Ledwaba said the incident allegedly occurred after the victim and the police sergeant encountered each other while driving along a narrow road.

“A dispute reportedly ensued between the two men before the police officer allegedly shot the victim with his service firearm and left the scene.

“The suspect allegedly thereafter drove to his residence with a 14-year-old girl who had been accompanying him. According to preliminary information, the minor was allegedly raped at the residence,” Ledwaba said.

Suicide

It is further alleged that shortly afterwards, the suspect took his service firearm and fatally shot himself.

Ledwaba said Ipid has been notified and will handle further investigation.

Shooting condemned

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Jan Scheepers, has condemned the incident.

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“Police officers are entrusted with firearms and are expected to uphold and enforce the law. Where a member is alleged to have acted contrary to the law, the circumstances must be thoroughly investigated, and the appropriate processes must follow.

“We extend our condolences to the family of the deceased and assure the affected minor that she will receive the necessary support,” said Lieutenant General Scheepers.

Police said investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incidents are continuing.

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Gender-based Violence (GBV) Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) Limpopo Limpopo SAPS murder-suicide Rape shooting South African Police Service (SAPS)
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