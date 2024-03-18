‘We didn’t give the prime minister that platform,’ says Duma on mic grab incident

Duma says it was wrong of the prime minister to talk about Mtolo, who was not at the event.

ANC chairperson in KZN Siboniso Duma says the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi would never have called out a political opponent at a royal event because he understood protocol.

Duma’s comment comes after an incident in which he grabbed the microphone from Zulu prime minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi, also an IFP mayor in Zululand District Municipality, during his speech at the

110th commemoration of King Dinuzulu ka Cetshwayo at KwaNkomonye Royal Palace in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

ALSO READ: IFP accuses ANC leader of disrespecting King Misuzulu, Zulu nation after mic grab incident

It was not clear what Buthelezi wanted to say about ANC KZN secretary Bheki Mtolo when the mic was taken from him by Duma.

While the ANC KZN chairperson has been criticised for his actions, he says the prime minister was in the wrong.

Once again #ANC Premier candidate for KZN #SibonisoDuma is in the news for the wrong reasons. His behavior towards the prime minister of the Zulu nation resulted in violence in the event commemorating 110 years since the passing of King Dinuzulu. pic.twitter.com/v4vg5MYE89 — Zukile Majova (@majovazb) March 16, 2024

“Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi was not going to be part and parcel of that programme. We didn’t give him that platform, he took the platform and we had to be diplomatic and understanding because of that event, we had to relax a bit,” Duma told Newzroom Afrika.

“Unfortunately he proceeded with five pages of a speech, we needed to stop him. We thought he was at least going to introduce His Majesty and he didn’t do that.”

WATCH: Ramaphosa calls for calm after 16 people injured in ANC-IFP clash

When asked if he would have reacted the same way had it been the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi at the podium, Duma said the late prince would never have used the event to call out his political opponents.

“He [the prime minister] took the programme without anyone giving him the space. He was not even supposed to talk about the provincial secretary who was not even at that event.”

The event became even more chaotic after IFP and ANC members clashed, raising concerns of violence ahead of the elections on 29 May.

At least 16 people were injured during the clash.

However, Duma said it was not the first incident of violence between members of the two political parties.

“Even in by-elections, there has been some shaky ground but it has been managed by leadership. I’m sure you will understand that the ANC in particular, when there is peace in the process, we thrive because we are the leader of society,” Duma said.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘Anyone who is threatening any form of unrest will be arrested,’ warns Ramaphosa

“People understand that we liberated them, so at all material times we have a duty to protect them. Even if there is a minor incident, we always talk to the IFP leadership that this must not be the norm.”

‘Drunk on his ego’

In defence of its mayor, the IFP slammed Duma and said his actions were an assault on the Zulu monarch.

“Drunk on his ego, he is clearly hellbent on a elusive dream to become the premier. He is on a disastrous path of self-aggrandisement at the collective expense of democracy, peace and stability,” said the IFP.