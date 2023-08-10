SIU welcomes suspension of Tembisa Hospital officials accused of corruption

By Faizel Patel

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has welcomed the suspension of six of the nine officials of Tembisa Hospital who were implicated in its report into the hospital’s contracts.

While the deputy director for supply chain has since retired, a chief physiotherapist has resigned, and a sessional medical officer has since stopped working at the facility.

The report, publicised in December 2022, found fraudulent suppliers were irregularly appointed at the hospital.

Investigations

This involved possible fraud and corruption in the supply chain process. The SIU identified payments of more than R1 billion to “syndicates” of business people with fake companies overcharging for products.

The SIU handed over a preliminary investigation report to the Gauteng premier in December 2022.

Suspensions welcomed

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said they are satisfied with the action taken by the Gauteng Department of Health.

“Based on the findings of the report, the SIU has since motivated for a proclamation to further investigate supply chain management at the Tembisa Hospital.

“Once the proclamation is signed and gazetted, and the SIU investigation findings points to undue benefit, the SIU will pursue officials who resign in the face of an investigation or disciplinary action by freezing their pension benefits and institute civil litigation to recover financial losses suffered by state institutions,” Kganyago said.

Recommendations

Kganyago added that in addition to investigating corruption, maladministration and malpractice, it will also identify systematic failures, and make recommendations to improve measures to prevent future losses.

“The SIU is empowered to institute civil action in the High Court or a Special Tribunal in its name, to correct any wrongdoing uncovered during its investigations caused by acts of corruption, fraud, or maladministration.

“In line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996, the SIU refers any evidence pointing to criminal conduct to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further action,” he said.

