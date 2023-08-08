Health dept suspends Tembisa Hospital officials implicated in SIU report

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

The Gauteng department of health has confirmed the suspension of Tembisa Hospital officials who were implicated in the SIU report into the hospital’s contracts.

The report, publicised in December 2022, found fraudulent suppliers were irregularly appointed at the hospital.

This involved possible fraud and corruption in the supply chain process. The SIU identified payments of more than R1 billion to “syndicates” of business people with fake companies overcharging for products.

The officials cited for adjudication of quotations received included Duduzile Nobugwana (administration clerk), LH Mojela (director supply chain), Vuyani Chako (physiotherapist), MA Maphumulo (chief physiotherapist), NL Kobe (financial clerk), DE Monnakgotla (assistant manager nursing), Puleng Mtuze (financial clerk), Vuyikazi Mtwezi (food service manager) and Dr Radulescu (medical officer).

In a statement on Tuesday, the department confirmed disciplinary action was being taken against the officials.

“Of the nine employees sighted in the SIU report, six officials were suspended as of 10th July 2023 to enable disciplinary proceedings to get underway and an investigator has since been appointed to further deal with the matter,” said the deaprtment.

“The Deputy Director for Supply Chain has since retired, a Chief Physiotherapist has since resigned, and a sessional Medical Officer has since stopped working at the facility.

“The processes pertaining to the disciplinary case involving the suspended GDoH Chief Financial Officer and Tembisa hospital Chief Executive Officer are underway and handled from the Office of the Premier. The two officials have since been charged.”

Tembisa Hospital suspensions welcomed

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has welcomed the suspension of the officials at the Tembisa Hospital.

According to the party, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said in an oral reply at today’s sitting of the Gauteng Legislature that an external service provider had been appointed to do the disciplinary process.

Lesufi further said he was “personally monitoring” the processes, and that witnesses were being protected.

“The DA will continue to pressure the provincial government to speedily bring to justice all those involved in the corrupt activities that whistleblower Babita Deokaran wanted to stop before she was murdered,” said the party.

“Her family are suffering from all the delays, including slow progress in convicting her murderers and finding those who hired them.”