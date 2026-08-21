SIU widens probe scope to lavish govt officials lifestyles and academic fraud

The SIU is investigating officials living beyond their means while also probing academic fraud and ghost-writing at universities.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has widened its scope of investigations to include suspicious lifestyles of government officials and academic fraud at universities.

This was revealed by SIU acting head Leonard Lekgetho during a lecture he delivered at North-West University’s Vaal campus in Vanderbijlpark yesterday, attended by university staff and management, students and SIU officials.

Lifestyle audits become a key anti-corruption tool

Lekgetho said the SIU was probing cases where officials appeared to live far beyond their means, acquiring luxury homes, expensive vehicles and other assets that could not be explained by their legitimate income.

At the same time, universities are under scrutiny for ghost-writing practices and admitting students who did not meet entry requirements.

Lekgetho said lifestyle audits had become a critical component of the SIU’s anticorruption arsenal.

Investigations often begin with a simple review of an official’s lifestyle and escalate into full audits when red flags are identified.

Officials are required to provide asset declarations, bank statements, investment records, company interests and other financial documentation.

Officials face scrutiny over unexplained wealth

Indicators of concern generally considered include unexplained ownership of expensive properties, substantial bank deposits, undeclared business interests, unauthorised outside remuneration and discrepancies in asset declarations.

In some cases, officials were found to have conflicts of interest, fraudulent qualifications, or even undeclared criminal records.

Digital platforms, particularly social media, have become a source of information for these investigations.

“Thieves tend to talk about their newly acquired wealth to show off, but are unaware that they are giving it away,” Lekgetho said.

Social media helps investigators trace corruption

Posts flaunting luxury lifestyles often provide leads that investigators follow up with forensic audits.

Lekgetho warned that corruption has evolved far beyond the stereotypical “brown envelope”.

Today, illicit transactions are concealed through complex financial arrangements involving companies, intermediaries, procurement networks and digital platforms.

Money is hidden behind layers of ownership structures and seemingly legitimate business activities.

“As corruption evolves so, too, must the methods we employ to detect, investigate and ultimately combat it,” said Lekgetho.