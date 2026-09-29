Matlala fraud and corruption case postponed to November as prosecutors ask for review

According to prosecutor Saneel Manilal, the National Director of Public Prosecutions ordered a full review.

The case against alleged crime boss Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and 15 co-accused was postponed on Tuesday, 29 September 2026.

This is to allow the State to review the matter.

The accused, including two companies linked to Matlala, face fraud, corruption, and money laundering charges. The charges relate to a R228 million police wellness tender awarded to Medicare24 Tshwane District.

Prosecution review delays the case

According to prosecutor Saneel Manilal, National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Andy Mothibi has ordered a full review of the case.

“I therefore request that this matter be postponed for approximately a month after the 8th of October to give the case assessment team sufficient time to compile their recommendations to the NDPP.

“Whereafter, the NDPP will issue an instruction to the prosecution team regarding [its] assessment all the way forward in respect of this current matter before court.”

Masemola charges withdrawn, and Matlala joined

The case initially involved 17 accused, but charges against suspended police commissioner Fannie Masemola were withdrawn on 22 September on the director’s instruction.

“The charge sheet has been endorsed accordingly,” Manilal told the court.

Matlala’s case had been separated earlier while the defence negotiated a plea agreement. This deal collapsed, and his case was moved to 25 September to be joined to the others in court. The defence did not oppose the application.

Matlala’s lawyer said the proposed date was a problem as he would be in the High Court from 2 November.

However, Manilal said the date should still stand and noted that the other accused had agreed to it.

“The date suits all the other parties. There are 15 of them.”

He said Matlala’s case could be postponed in his absence on 17 November. A new date would then be set.

Warrant issued for accused number 10

Accused number 10 was absent on Tuesday, with her saying she was unwell.

“Unfortunately, she is ill. I do have a medical certificate.”

The court then issued a warrant but delayed its execution. It said it would hold the warrant over until 17 November.

Matlala remains in custody, with the other accused currently out on bail.