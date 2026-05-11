WATCH: Small Street in Joburg CBD in chaos as city demolishes illegal structures

According to Morero, the shop owners fled as they could not produce documents to prove permission to erect the structures.

Small Street in the Joburg CBD is chaotic after the City conducted an unannounced demolition of illegal structures on Monday.

The structures in question were built by shop owners without the city’s permission as they sought to expand their shops.

According to the official X account of Joburg mayor Dada Morero, the shop owners fled because they could not produce documents proving the legality of their structures.

“We are here today with MMCs, JMPD, Joburg Water, JPC, and JRA and are demolishing all these illegal structures that are here. We are dealing with bylaw enforcement to ensure compliance with the bylaws. As we said, we are going to be dealing with lawlessness in Joburg,” said Morero.

“This is part and parcel of our programme to enforce the bylaws of Johannesburg. All the owners have disappeared, indicating that no one could prove beyond a reasonable doubt that they have been approved to build these structures and operate in this area. We are removing them to ensure that we bring back law and order in our city.”

Shack demolition in Ekurhuleni

Meanwhile, the City of Ekurhuleni has demolished at least 400 shacks in the Albert Luthuli informal settlement as of Sunday, 10 May.

According to Ekurhuleni, the area was declared unsuitable for human habitation because it lies within a wetland.

“Alternative accommodation is being provided within a 5km radius for legitimate beneficiaries who were originally placed in Albert Luthuli by the City in 2014,” explained the city on Sunday.

“In 2014, a large number of families were relocated to the area by the City. However, over time, the number of structures on the land increased to approximately 2 000 shacks.

“To date, around 400 shacks have been demolished. Of the affected structures, 110 families have been confirmed as legitimate beneficiaries qualifying for alternative accommodation. The remaining structures were found to have been illegally rented, sold or occupied.”

The city said the 110 families were being notified of the operation to demolish and relocate them, as the city continues demolitions.

“Structures that are unoccupied and found containing illegal mining equipment are demolished immediately as part of law enforcement and safety interventions.”