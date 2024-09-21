Snow update: Choppers grounded, border posts closed, kids in bus among scores trapped

Children have been stuck in the snow in a school bus on Oliviershoek Pass on the R74 throughout the night.

“Snowtember” mayhem has hit parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State in full force, turning the N3 Toll Route from Escourt to Harrismith into a traffic nightmare with motorists stuck in the heavy snow.

It has been reported that the N3 Toll Concession has closed the N3 at the Van Reenen’s Pass because of the dangerous conditions which also includes “black ice”.

Traffic is also being stopped at the Tugela Plaza in Kwazulu-Natal and Harrismith South Interchange in the Free State.

Rescue operations has been hampered due to the substantial snow with helicopters not able to take to the skies, tow trucks unable to move freely, as well as the N3 and alternative routes gridlocked and blocked by snow.

According to an update provided by Gift of the Givers, graders are the only practical solution while waiting for the snow to melt.

ALSO READ: ‘It looks like the Alps’: Snow blizzard brings chaos to KZN [VIDEOS, PICS]

‘People are running out of food’

“People are running out of food, water and require blankets in the severe cold. The concern is for those who may require evacuation due to medical-related conditions,” the organisation revealed.

“Our teams are in communication with RTI, N3TC, pilots, tow truck companies and various others within our network in the snow-covered region of KwaZulu-Natal to ascertain what assistance can be rendered.”

Various roads in this region are closed and people have been stuck in their vehicles since last night.

“The N3 Toll Route remains closed from Estcourt in KZN to Harrismith in the Free State with various other lane closures elsewhere along the route,” Gift of the Givers said.

R103 – CLOSED

R74 – Harrismith to Bergville CLOSED

R74 – Greytown/Colenso Road CLOSED

N11 – Ladysmith to Newcastle CLOSED

N11 – AMAJUBA PASS CLOSED

R617 – Kokstad to Underberg CLOSED

R33 – Vryheid to Dundee OPEN

R34 – Newcastle to Bloodriver/Vryheid OPEN

A N2 – Ingeli under observation

R396 – Naudes Nek Pass is covered in thick snow

According to Snow Report, a school bus full of kids was one of the many vehicles that became stuck in the heavy snow on Oliviershoek Pass on the R74 throughout the night.

Border posts closed due to snow

The Border Management Authority (BMA) and stakeholders operating at the ports, have taken a decision to close the Sani Pass, Boesmansnek and Monontsha ports of entry for operations today until further notice.

This precaution is taken to ensure the safety of travelers, tourists and officials, as the current conditions pose a significant danger.

“Travellers are advised that Ficksburg port, Caledonspoort, Makhaleng as well as Maseru Ports of entry can be used as alternatives to enter Lesotho,” said BMA spokesperson Mmemme Mogotsi on Saturday morning.

In light of the persistent snowfall at Sani Pass port of entry, where the snow depth has reached 6 cm, the conditions leading to the Lesotho port have become hazardous underfoot.



Given the situation, @TheBMA_SA and stakeholders operating at the port, have made the decision to… pic.twitter.com/BkGPxYLSHQ September 21, 2024

N3 snow emergency: How to assist

Gift of the Givers have loaded up some vehicles with relevant supplies and have requested selected garages and businesses to provide hot drinks and snacks to motorists, their families and truck drivers who need the assistance.

The organisation have also prepared meals and drinks at a community hall in Estcourt for those passing by.

For more information about Gift of the Givers’ relief operations or if there are anyone in the area who can assist, contact Jaaved on 083-514-0497.

Emergency numbers

N3 Toll Route emergencies: 0800 63 43 57

0800 63 43 57 uMngeni Municipal control room: 0800 000 124

0800 000 124 Emergency services: 112

NOW READ: Wild weekend weather forecast for Gauteng, possibility of snow in Joburg