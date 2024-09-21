Weather service issues level 8 warning for more snow as rescue efforts reach motorists stranded on N3

The snow has disrupted the water and electricity supply in some areas of KZN.

Disaster management teams and social organisations provide relief to motorists stranded on the N3 highway in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: X/@kzncogta

The KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, said the weather service had upgraded its snow warning for parts of the province to level 8.

The South African Weather Service on Saturday afternoon issued the warning for further disruptive snow for the following areas:

Ladysmith,

Underberg,

Greater Kokstad,

Impendle,

Estcourt,

Inkosi Langalibalele Sobabili,

Giant’s Castle,

Mooi River,

Okhahlamba, and

uMngeni.

The warning comes as the N3 highway remains closed between parts of KZN and the Free State.

At 2:30pm, the N3 Toll Concession said the N3 was still closed between Howick in KZN and Warden in the Free State. It said this included Van Reenen’s Pass and the Tugela and Wilge toll plazas.

The Provincial Disaster Management Centre (PDMC) said the snowy weather was life-threatening, with the dangerous conditions made worse by fallen trees.

“Residents living near the N3, who can assist stranded motorists with supplies are encouraged to do so safely,” it said.

Water and electricity services disrupted

It added that essential services, such as water and electricity, have been disrupted in several areas.

“Technical teams are working to restore these services as quickly as possible, but residents should prepare for potential delays due to the weather conditions,” the PDMC said.

Rescue operations ongoing

Sanral earlier said rescue operations are underway to clear the snow and reach the people that are stranded on the highway.

“These extremely difficult operations are being complicated by current route and weather conditions,” Sanral said.

[UPDATE ] : Graders have begun clearing some of the roads. In the image, parts of the R103 near Howick getting cleared. pic.twitter.com/Ag1rhfwJac September 21, 2024

“As severe weather and dangerous driving conditions continue to impact the movement of traffic between KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, several humanitarian organisations are assisting with emergency provisions for stranded road users.”

#KZNSnow Residents are urged to stay off the roads and avoid using alternative routes, as inclement weather conditions are expected to worsen https://t.co/whYOqFPj3L pic.twitter.com/aZiaM7nmG1 — @SAgovnews (@SAgovnews) September 21, 2024

Later in the afternoon, it added that the N11 highway had been opened from Ladysmith to Volksrust.

N11 is now accessible from Ladysmith to Volksrust. The RRM team is still busy clearing the passing lane between AmaJuba Pass and Volksrust. pic.twitter.com/ZD1FqsMhMa September 21, 2024

Buthelezi conformed that the KZN Cogta department’s disaster teams and social organisations are distributing blankets and food to the stranded motorists.

