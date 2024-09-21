‘It looks like the Alps’: Snow blizzard brings chaos to KZN [VIDEOS, PICS]

Traffic Live has called for all hands on deck as rescue services and responders struggle to reach people stranded in the snow storm.

While people are expecting sunshine and light rains due to spring’s arrival, residents in parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and the Free State woke up to a frosty winter land, with a severe snow blizzard bringing travel and daily activities to a complete standstill.

While many celebrate 1 September as Spring Day, in the Southern Hemisphere it technically arrives in full swing on Sunday 22 September.

A day before the long awaited season comes to bloom, a snow storm caught residents off guard, dumping heavy snowfall and disrupting travel plans across KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State.

South Africa does get #SNOW but to get it in spring time is rare af and it's snowing in places that have never seen heavy snow before. #globalwarming pic.twitter.com/fHPbOoMKka September 21, 2024

Severe snow blizzard closes major highway, strands motorists

A severe blizzard has forced the closure of the N3 Toll Route from Escourt to Harrismith, leaving many motorists stranded in their cars since last night.

The harsh weather conditions, including heavy snowfall, dangerous driving conditions, and poor visibility, have made travel extremely hazardous.

Lungani Mhlongo, a news editor at Kasie FM, who is among those stuck, reported that some individuals have finished their food, and others are in need of restroom facilities.

“The situation is dire, with road users stranded and various crashes and other emergencies being reported,” said the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC).

Motorists are currently stranded due to a severe blizzard that has led to the closure of Van Reenen's Pass on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal. Lungani Mhlongo, a news editor at Kasie FM, who is among those stuck, reports that some individuals have finished their food, and others are in… pic.twitter.com/igbtMWTEYO — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) September 21, 2024

According to Arrive Alive, the following roads have been closed:

R74 (Harrismith to Bergville) due to heavy snowfall on Oliviershoek Pass

R74 Greytown/Colenso Road due to heavy snowfall at Santa Maria

N3 (Harrismith to Tugela Toll)

R617 (Kokstad to Underberg)

Tugela Plaza due to weather conditions

R103

N3 North at Midmar/Howick

Additionally, roads under close observation include the N2 Ingeli and N3 Mooi-River.

Motorists are advised to exercise extreme caution and postpone travel plans due to hazardous conditions.

“Do not attempt to use alternative routes. Conditions are hazardous,” warned the road agency.

Free State / KZN – #SNOW AVOID TRAVEL until further notice: pic.twitter.com/lXLKSXbZvk — TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) September 21, 2024

Road closures and hazardous conditions

The South African Weather Service had urged motorists to postpone travel to the Van Reenen Pass region on Friday due to adverse weather conditions.

Kwazulu Natal Today 's Weather overview: 21.9.2024 pic.twitter.com/GyjjQOf4p5 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 21, 2024

The N3TC warned of wet weather conditions, dangerous driving conditions, and poor visibility along the entire route from KZN to Gauteng.

Manzini Zungu, one of the many stranded travelers, painted a vivid picture of the dire situation on social media.

“This is the situation in Montrose on N3 to Joburg… some parts of N3 in KZN & FS are completely closed, Van Reenen to Thukela… it now looks like the Alps,” Zungu said.

This is the situation in Montrose on N3 to Joburg…some parts of N3 in KZN & FS are completely closed Van Reenen to Thukela…it now looks like the Alps 🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/exP6SqAwOV — Manzini Zungu (@ManziniZungu_) September 21, 2024

Black ice has formed on the roads, causing trucks to lose traction, especially on uphill sections of Van Reenen’s Pass.

Disaster management teams are actively monitoring conditions as heavy snowfall and rain continue to affect various areas.

Residents planning to travel on these roads are strongly advised to postpone their journeys due to the current hazardous conditions.

Those who are already on the road are urged to exercise extreme caution and avoid speeding, as roads have become dangerously slippery.

Relief efforts underway

“Efforts are being made by disaster management teams to reach stranded motorists and provide necessary assistance,” said the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Disaster Management Centre.

The centre said it was coordinating multi-sectoral interventions to provide relief and facilitate the clearing of roads where necessary.

Traffic live has called for all hands to be on deck following rescue services and responders struggling to reach everyone stranded in the snow.

“We urgently need your help to spread the word and share this link to our channel, enabling us to communicate with those in need,” said the rescue unit.

The live traffic team said it was working towards locating a patient with a cardiac emergency and trying to reach children stranded on a bus in the snow.

The team urged those living close to the N3 highway to consider taking tea, warm water or blankets to those stranded in the snow.

“STOP ASKING IF THE ROAD IS NOW OPEN. This is not a joke. The roads are dangerous, and we need your cooperation to ensure everyone’s safety,” the unit added.

Community impact

The severe weather has also affected local communities, with residents in Lady Smith reporting power outages.

This is Ladysmith, snow, we don't have electricity now, we can't even make some tea 🤔 pic.twitter.com/KNEChXmGXL — Bongane Mzinyane 𝕏 (@BonganeMzi) September 21, 2024

In Newcastle, residents described extreme cold weather conditions, heavy snow, and slow network connectivity.

For residents in eMadadeni, the severe weather has disrupted all aspects of daily life. Samukelisiwe Zwane, a local resident, shared her experience with The Citizen.

“Our planned outdoor activities have come to a complete halt,” Zwane said.

“It’s not just outdoor activities, though – even basic errands are impossible. We can’t go out to get food, warm essentials, or snacks because stores are closed and roads are blocked.”

“I would like to take more videos, but I can only look out the window because I can’t go outside, that’s how bad it is. We are not happy, life is standing still. If we had known it was gonna be this bad we would have stocked up on food and expect to stay indoors. We had expected extreme rainfalls, instead it just snowed,” Zwane added.

Most people are confined to their homes, as the conditions are extremely hazardous.

The snowfall is unlike last year’s in Johannesburg, with houses blocked by thick layers of snow.

Even leisure activities like building snowmen are impossible due to the harsh weather.