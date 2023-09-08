Some Sassa grants will only be paid today after glitch backlog

Postbank said, whilst some recipients of grants that were part of the backlog have accessed their money the old age and disability grants will only be fully available today at retailers and ATMs.

The company, which is responsible for distributing the grants, suffered a technical glitch leaving thousands unable to withdraw or collect their money.

Postbank said while some who were not able to get their grants earlier this week are now able to access their money, the old age and disability grants will only be fully available at retailers and ATMs from Friday.

Director of human rights organisation the Black Sash, Rachel Bukasa, told Newzroom Afrika the glitch had caused “a dignity issue”.

“You have older persons sleeping on the floor because they can’t afford to go home and come back the next day. It’s a dignity issue of people not being able to purchase food, electricity and the basic necessities that they need.

“What needs to be acknowledged here is that people’s dignity rights have been impacted in a horrendous way and an apology that this cannot happen again,” she said.

This was not the first time that beneficiaries have been left without their grants, after a technical glitch to the Sassa gold card last year. The company also suffered a cybercrime attack in 2021, leading to a financial loss of approximately R90m.

