10-year-old Alex girl passes away after suspected food poisoning

The girl’s mother and younger brother are receiving medical treatment at Edenvale Hospital.

Community members in Alexandra, Johannesburg, tried to shut down a spaza shop on Sunday after a 10-year-old girl died after reportedly eating snacks from the store.

The girl’s 38-year-old mother and four-year-old brother were still receiving treatment at Edenvale Hospital on Sunday.

The Gauteng Department of Health said they are being treated for “suspected foodborne illness”.

The Gauteng Health Department’s spokesperson, Motalatale Modiba, said the girl passed away after being rushed to the emergency unit of the Alexandra Community Health Centre on Saturday night.

He added that the mother and the young boy are “in a stable condition”.

Watch: Alex residents attempt to shut down spaza shop

Tensions are running high in Alexandra as the community demands answers following the death of a 10-year-old girl after eating suspected contaminated food from a local spaza shop. @MnisiNkosikhona pic.twitter.com/545c3XEBMB — POWER987News (@POWER987News) November 3, 2024

The Gauteng Health Department appealed to the community in Alexandra not to seek justice for the girl’s death.

“We appeal to the public not to take the law into their own hands but to rather notify relevant authorities where they pick up noncompliance issues,” it said.

Modiba said the department is still waiting for reports on the cause of the sudden illness and death.

“The department extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family during this difficult time,” he said.

“Government is concerned about the rising incidents of foodborne illnesses, particularly those affecting children. The department is working closely with multiple stakeholders and the municipalities to heighten awareness in townships, informal settlements, and hostel communities.”

The department has urged the public to be cautious when buying and eating food.

It advised community members to:

Purchase food from reputable sellers with valid permits to operate.

Check expiration dates and avoid consuming expired products.

Ensure that food packaging is intact and has not been tampered with.

It also reminded shops to stick to the conditions of their permits, including environmental health regulations and hygiene standards.

