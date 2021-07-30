Driver’s licence renewal deadline looms: What you need to know

Cheryl Kahla

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has reminded motorists that the deadline for licence renewals is fast approaching, urging licence holders not to wait until the exact expiry date to renew.

The RTMC said in a statement that licensing centres were working through a backlog of expired licences, due to the national lockdown implemented in 2020. Therefore, the renewal date would be extended.

Driver’s licence renewals deadline

Learner licences, driving licence cards, temporary driving licences and professional driving licences which expired between 26 March 2020 and 31 December 2020, now have a grace period until 31 August 2021.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula called on members of the public to take advantage of the extended operating hours at various licensing centres to renew their licences before 31 August.

Motorists should allow at least four weeks’ lead time from the date of application for the delivery of their new card. If you don’t apply, you’ll incur additional costs when applying for a temporary licence.

How to renew your driver’s licence

You’ll need to have the following documents ready when applying for a driver’s licence renewal:

Original ID and a copy (an old driver’s licence card or valid South African passport would also do)

Four black and white ID photographs

Proof of residence

Licence renewal fee (Expected fee of R250*)

While most testing centres will accept card payments, it’s advised to have cash ready, in case the card system is offline.

The cost of renewing your driver’s licence depends on the local licensing office you use; some municipalities may charge their own rates. It’s best to contact the renewal office beforehand to confirm.

Tips for renewing

Most testing centres in South Africa are equipped to photographs at the centre itself. However, in order to avoid delays, it would be best to have four photographs ready, just in case.

As for proof of residence, you can’t go wrong with a utility bill. If the bill is not in your name, the owner of the bill will need to write and sign an affidavit confirming that you live at the address.

If you live in an informal settlement, bring a letter with an official date stamp from your local ward councillor confirming your residential address.

