Reitumetse Makwea
3 minute read
3 Aug 2021
4:20 am
SA’s youngsters party themselves to death, instead of adhering to Covid rules

National Liquor Traders Council’s Lucky Ntimane said they were not going to protect anyone and as they had previously mentioned, whoever does not adhere to Covid protocols stands to lose their licence.

Picture: iStock
It’s a party now, die later mood as South Africans hit nightclubs under adjusted alert level 3 lockdown and throw health caution to the wind, ignoring rules on maskwearing and social distancing as they boogie the night away. This was highlighted in a video shared on Twitter this week by DJ Tira which showed a large, maskless crowd dancing and shouting as the DJ – real name Mthokozisi Khathi – performed at The Cosmopolitan Lounge in Maboneng, Johannesburg. Tira had previously announced that patrons would require a Covid vaccination card to gain entry to the Fact Durban Rocks December 2021...

