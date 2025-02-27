From DJ Tira to Lady Gaga: Hot new music releases you can’t miss

From local beats to global hits, February is packed with fresh sounds you won’t want to miss.

Music lovers are in for a treat this month with exciting new releases from both local and international artists.

From DJ Tira’s genre-blending EP to Lady Gaga’s much-anticipated album, here are some of the latest tracks set for release soon.

Hot new music releases you can’t miss

DJ Tira – ‘Khuphuka’

Gqom pioneer DJ Tira is back with a fresh project, Khuphuka, set for release on 28 February.

DJ Tira’s latest offering not only celebrates Gqom’s roots but also features a fusion of Amapiano and Gqom.

He collaborated with a range of artists on the project, including DJ Maphorisa, Zeh, Xduppy, Campmasters, We Dem Boys, Nkosazana Daughter, Danger, Tipcee, Captain, Bello, and Mgilane.

Ambani Ramaru – ‘You Gave Me Love’

Gospel artist Ambani Ramaru returns with a heartfelt new single, You Gave Me Love, also dropping on 28 February.

The song, written by Ramaru and produced by Moses Nyatheli, blends soulful vocals with a powerful message of gratitude and love.

Ramaru, who has been recording music professionally since 1996, describes the song as a warm embrace meant to inspire and uplift listeners.

Mr JazziQ – ‘Majozi’

Amapiano heavyweight Mr JazziQ is also on this month’s list of new offerings with the release of Majozi and its accompanying music video.

The track features an all-star lineup, including Vigro Deep, Mellow & Sleazy, Scotts Maphuma, Cowboii, and Xduppy.

For this project, Mr JazziQ also took on a new role as co-director of the music video and promises to direct even more visual projects in the future.

Lady Gaga – ‘Mayhem’

Global pop icon Lady Gaga has confirmed that her seventh studio album, Mayhem, will be released on 7 March.

The 14-track album, executively produced by Gaga herself alongside Michael Polansky and Andrew Watt, explores themes of chaos and transformation, celebrating music’s power to unite and inspire.

Nanette – ‘Bad’ & ‘Money Can’t Save Me’

Rising South African R&B star Nanette is back with two new singles, Bad and Money Can’t Save Me.

According to Nanette, Bad is a sultry, hypnotic track that highlights confidence and allure, while Money Can’t Save Me blends reggae and soul to explore deeper themes of womanhood, faith, and self-worth.

