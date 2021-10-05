Expo 2020 Dubai: How artists will position SA as a global player

Cheryl Kahla

Artists from South Africa will participate in Dubai’s Expo 2020, which is currently underway in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture’s delegation is among the first to participate in the event, which started on 1 October and will conclude on 31 March 2022.

The delegation aims to showcase South Africa to almost 190 nations and organisations around the world.

What is Expo 2020?

Expo 2020 Dubai aims to highlight music, architecture, technology and culture from around the globe as part of its packed events calendar.

The Expo 2020 Dubai enters its second week where Team SA is participating. South Africa intends to position itself as one of the big players in the global economy.



The event will provide all attendees with the opportunity to celebrate the history and achievements of other countries.

The expo will be held under the theme: Connecting Minds and Creating the Future via Sustainability, Mobility, and Opportunity.

South African artists at Dubai EXPO2020

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa said SA’s participation was designed as a recovery plan for a post-pandemic boost, especially for artists.

“Artists participation – particularly emerging artists (youth and women) – taking up international platforms is viewed as a positive story to tell and, in turn, upliftment to the economy.”

“Team South Africa for the Expo 2020 inauguration programme will be a representation of the various parts of South Africa, showcasing amongst others; history and heritage, cultural diversity, creativity, and innovation as well as sport dynamism,” the department said.

‘Think Opportunity. Think South Africa’

South Africa’s focus at the event will be centered around the theme: Think Opportunity. Think South Africa.

Mthethwa said the intention was to “position South Africa as a globally relevant player and a nation capable of competing with the best”.

It will also showcase the “contribution South Africa made to the world, informing not only our knowledge about the natural and cultural world but our understanding of what it means to be human in a global space”.

The department said its presence at the expo would set the way for expanding an unexplored route in the digital world, with a particular emphasis on innovative digital commerce and investment.

