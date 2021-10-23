Hein Kaiser
Journalist
3 minute read
23 Oct 2021
6:50 am
South Africa

More than R1.5 trillion looted in just five years

Every citizen donated R25,000 to looters in five years.

Picture for illustration purposes.
The numbers are difficult to comprehend they are so staggering – more than R1.5 trillion looted in corruption between 2014 and 2019 alone – but when you look at them in real terms, the pain of what we have lost as a country is clear. Similar to The Economist’s way of calculating the buying power of various currencies by using the cost of a McDonald’s Big Mac burger, we have analysed that looted amount – calculated by the Unite 4 Mzansi’s first case study, State Capture 101, released this year. That stolen R1.5 trillion could have: Provided every South African...

