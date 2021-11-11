Marizka Coetzer
11 Nov 2021
South Africa

Farmers protest B-BBEE: ‘Fundamentally racist point of view’

Marizka Coetzer

Farmers say permits at stake as the Export Control Board asks for certificates

The farming community is up in arms after the announcement of the B-BBEE (broad-based black economic empowerment) certificates required for local farmers to export products. The Perishable Product Export Control Board issued a statement last month, requesting members to submit a valid B-BBEE certificate by 1 December for their export permits. B-BBEE 'fundamentally racist' Dr Theo de Jager, the chair of the board of Saai, a network for family farming, said the latest requirements of the board and the department of agriculture revealed a “fundamentally racist point of view” within which South African agriculture must perform. “It is unclear how...

