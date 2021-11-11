‘Thank you God’ – South Africa reacts to FW de Klerk’s death

Former apartheid president FW de Klerk passed away on Thursday, 11 November, aged 85.
He was the head of state from September 1989 to May 1994.
Flocking to Twitter in droves, netizens reacted to his death. From sending condolences to the family, to Julius Malema tweeting, “Thank you God”, here’s how South Africans reacted to the news.
ALSO READ: Apartheid SA’s last president FW de Klerk has died, aged 85
FW de Klerk dies
The FW Foundation confirmed de Klerk died at his home in Fresnaye, Cape Town on Thursday, “following his struggle against mesothelioma cancer.”
“He is survived by his wife Elita, his children Jan and Susan, and his grandchildren.”.
While the presidency has yet to release a statement, South Africans could not wait.
ALSO READ: Final apartheid SA president FW de Klerk has died, aged 85
RIP FW de Klerk. My codolences to the family and close friends of FW de Klerk— Stefan Maree (@StefanMaree1) November 11, 2021
Corrections Former Apartheid President FW de Klerk Ufile fi pic.twitter.com/aK8oAv2r7S— Menzie.. (@Menzie_Manzini) November 11, 2021