‘Thank you God’ – South Africa reacts to FW de Klerk’s death

Citizen Reporter

Former apartheid president FW de Klerk passed away on Thursday, 11 November, aged 85.

He was the head of state from September 1989 to May 1994.

Flocking to Twitter in droves, netizens reacted to his death. From sending condolences to the family, to Julius Malema tweeting, “Thank you God”, here’s how South Africans reacted to the news.

FW de Klerk dies

The FW Foundation confirmed de Klerk died at his home in Fresnaye, Cape Town on Thursday, “following his struggle against mesothelioma cancer.”

“He is survived by his wife Elita, his children Jan and Susan, and his grandchildren.”.

While the presidency has yet to release a statement, South Africans could not wait.

Thank you God ????????????????????????????????— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) November 11, 2021

It’s A Wonderful Day To Be Alive Today????????— Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) November 11, 2021

RIP FW de Klerk. My codolences to the family and close friends of FW de Klerk— Stefan Maree (@StefanMaree1) November 11, 2021

FW De Klerk is finally dead ????????. I reserve no sympathy for a man who was responsible for hundreds of deaths of Black people. A lot of families are still reeling from the hurt this man inflicted on the natives. Good riddance! Took him quite a while.— Snou White (@MotebejaneMpho) November 11, 2021

Corrections Former Apartheid President FW de Klerk Ufile fi pic.twitter.com/aK8oAv2r7S— Menzie.. (@Menzie_Manzini) November 11, 2021

FW de Klerk fucks with SA, but SA does not FW de Klerk.— Yaseen Baker (@Real_Bakerman) November 11, 2021

FW De Klerk my thoughts are with Zizi Kodwa our thoughts are with you in these trying times— MEC for happiness (@SneghNtlonze) November 11, 2021

Smoking on that FW De Klerk pack today pic.twitter.com/0kv38Vx5HT— Absurd Hero (@DweezyTaughtMe) November 11, 2021

News24: FW de Klerk has passed on



South Africa: pic.twitter.com/1jHMoOs2iF— le rata depth gore. (@Ketso28) November 11, 2021