Narissa Subramoney
Copy rewriter
1 minute read
16 Nov 2021
1:02 pm

Ramaphosa declares mourning period for FW de Klerk

Narissa Subramoney

Government will also host, at a later date, a state memorial service in remembrance of apartheid South Africa's last president.

FW de Klerk. Picture: Jaco Marais

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a national mourning period for late former deputy president FW de Klerk.

The national flag will be flown at half-mast “as a mark of respect” for De Klerk from sunset on Wednesday, until the evening of 21 November.

Government will also host a state memorial service in remembrance of apartheid South Africa’s last president at a later date.

“Government has consulted the De Klerk family and the FW de Klerk Foundation as part of preparing for this event in which government leaders, leaders of political parties and representatives of civil society will participate,” said the Presidency in a statement.

De Klerk passed away last Thursday, 11 November 2021, after a battle with cancer. He was 85 years old.

ALSO READ: FW de Klerk's funeral will be a private ceremony for family only

