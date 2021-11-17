LIVE BLOG: Day three of the SAHRC’s July unrest hearing

Citizen Reporter

Wednesday marks day three of the South African Human Rights Commission’s (SAHRC’s) investigative hearing into the July unrest.

The national investigative hearing, which began on Monday 15 November, will address the concerns and information gathered, and will provide recommendations and directives.

The hearings are expected to last until 3 December.

The July riots and looting in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal resulted in more than 330 people losing their lives, and cost R25 billion in damages.

Witnesses take the stand

Zama Nguse – a Pietermartizburg woman whose 17-year-old nephew, Sbahle Nguse, was killed during riots – was the first to take the stand on Monday morning.

Nguse said Durban residents retaliated after their businesses were impacted by the riots. They set fire to shacks and shot at people in her community – including her nephew.

She said her nephew Sbahle “wasn’t aware in which direction we ran and was looking for us”. She was later informed her nephew was fatally shot.

A fifth witness is expected to take the stand on Wednesday.