A young man who calls himself Henrico Barnard has caught the attention of social media users following his response to the shooting incident in Muldersdrift this week.

The TikTok user known as @henricob’s racist rant went viral on Twitter.

While Barnard’s social media accounts have since been deactivated, a screen-recording of the TikTok video was shared on social media.

We’ve included the video below.

TikTok racist rant

Hitler-loving man vents on video

Barnard’s video is in response to the recent incident at the Misty Hill Lodge in Muldersdrift, when a guest was shot in the head by members of the police.

As reported previously, Len Cloete tried to disarm a female police officer while daring her to shoot him.

He is currently under police guard in hospital.

Threats of violence, arson and murder

In the racist rant on TikTok, Barnard – who, according to his now de-activated account’s bio, is an ASMR artist and “Pagan male witch” – referred to Black South Africans as “parasites”.

Warning: The video below contains extremely derogatory and defamatory language. Viewer discretion is advised.

TW: racism and violence



Henrico Barnard needs to be removed from society. Nothing excuses this. Nothing. Lock him up. pic.twitter.com/ASNt2A61oF— le petit prince (@DweezyJOriginal) November 16, 2021

Barnard said he wants to kill Black South Africans, specifically police officers. He said he was tempted to drive into a police vehicle or burn down a police station

Throughout the two videos shared on Twitter, Barnard uses the K-word 17 times and threatens to kill any officers who try to arrest him.

‘We must kill them all’

In the second video, he encourages the killing of Black people as well. He said he was a huge fan of Hitler, and that white South Africans should do to Black South Africans what Hitler did.

He said: “We must kill them all, these [k-word] are rubbish, a parasite to humanity.”

In response to the shooting Barnard said: “You are [expletive], you [k-word], all you [expletive] [k-word]. You are [k-word], you know nothing you satan shit. whatever you are”.

Henrico Barnard goes viral

His post went viral when netizens tagged the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), and asked Saps and the Economic Freedom Fighters to respond.

The SAHRC told Algoa FM News they are aware of the videos and have already notified their legal team.

