Daily news update: Joburg’s new mayor, police station ambushed, parts of Garden Route under water

The African National Congress (ANC) has lost the City of Johannesburg after the Democratic Alliance’s Mpho Phalatse was elected mayor of the metro.

Phalatse was elected in the hotly contested metro, with 144 votes, beating the African National Congress’ Mpho Moerane, who received 121 votes.

Only two candidates were contesting the metro after ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba withdrew from the race.

This is the Democratic Alliance’s second victory in the City of Joburg after its councillor Vasco Da Gama was, earlier in the day, elected Speaker with 147 votes.

Da Gama beat ANC’s Eunice Mgcina.

DA’s Tania Campbell elected Ekurhuleni mayor. Picture: Ekurhuleni/Twitter

The African National Congress(ANC) has officially lost the Ekurhuleni municipality after the Democratic Alliance’s Tania Campbell was elected executive mayor of Ekurhuleni.

“The elections have been declared free and fair. The new Executive Mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni is Adlerwoman Tania Campbell,” said the City of Ekurhuleni in a statement.

Campbell got 116 votes, while the ANC’s Mzwandile Masina got 105 votes.

Tshwane issues alert for ‘sharp increases’ in Covid-19 infections. Picture: iStock.

The City of Tshwane has recorded a sharp increase in the number of active Covid-19 cases.

The latest figures show that active cases have increased to 1,689 as of Monday, 22 November 2021, a massive jump from the previous Monday’s 362 cases.

Currently, there is a confirmed cluster outbreak at the Tshwane University of Technology’s Pretoria West campus.

Other areas of concern with increased infections include Hatfield, Atteridgeville, Mamelodi East, Centurion and Soshanguve.

Head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) advocate Andy Mothibi. Picture: Gallo Images/City Press/Leon Sadiki

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has recovered cash and assets worth at least R1.8 billion in the past financial year.

This was revealed during the unit’s recent presentation of its annual report to Parliament’s portfolio committee on justice and correctional Services.

According to SIU head, advocate Andy Mothibi, the unit has also handed at least 15 investigative reports to President Cyril Ramaphosa for consideration.

Picture: iStock

No more exclusive supply agreements for school uniforms will be allowed after the Competition Tribunal confirmed a consent agreement with a school uniform supplier to stop entering into exclusive agreements with schools.

What does this mean for consumers? It means that your child’s school cannot force you anymore to buy your child’s school uniform at a specific retailer or supplier. If there are more suppliers and retailers selling the same uniforms, there will be more competition regarding price and you can then shop around for the best price.

Councillors taking part in the inaugural council meeting of the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality at the Feather Market Centre in Gqeberha. Picture: @NMandelaBaymuni/Twitter

The ANC on Monday managed to secure a minority government in Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.

The party’s mayoral candidate, Eugene Johnson, was elected the new executive mayor of the metro during the inaugural council meeting after the local government elections earlier this month.

The ANC retook control of the metro from the Democratic Alliance (DA) with just one vote after Johnson received 60 votes, beating the DA’s mayoral candidate Nqaba Bhanga, who received 59 votes.

Malamulele police station was reportedly robbed of an array of firearms on Sunday. Photo: Twitter

A group of armed men have reportedly ambushed police officers at the Malamulele police station in Limpopo, and ransacked the station of firearms.

SABC News reported on Monday morning that the officers were locked inside the police station after the robbery took place.

Nearby petrol stations were also robbed before the gang fled.

Picture: (L) Facebook/Severe weather across Southern Africa, (R) Facebook/PE Traffic Reports

The town of George and other regions along the Garden Route in the southern Cape has been hit by severe localised floods after heavy rainfall on Sunday and Monday.

Homes, streets, businesses – even the golf course – have been flooded.

The George Municipality and Garden Route District Municipality (GRDM) joint operations centre (JOC) used rescue boats to manoeuvre through the flooded streets and rescue residents.