Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
2 minute read
26 Nov 2021
6:00 am
South Africa

GP social development denies allegations of underspending

Marizka Coetzer

Spokesperson said that the department spent 93% of its budget and delivered on its mandate.

Picture: Gallo Images/Nardus Engelbrecht
The Gauteng department of social development has denied allegations of underspending while organisations beg to differ. Earlier this month Democratic Alliance Gauteng Shadow MEC for social development, Refiloe Nt’sekhe said the poor and vulnerable were at risk of starvation after the Gauteng department of social development failed to spend R438.1 million of its annual budget. But the department’s spokesperson Feziwe Ndwayana said the department spent 93% of its budget and delivered on its mandate. “Only 7% of the budget was underspent,” Ndwayana said. He said the food relief and nutrition pogramme, which was aimed at ensuring no one goes to...

